San Fran: No Eating in Restaurant—Closing Bridge OK

No wonder San Fran has NO police protection. The cops are working hard to keep businesses closed—while assisting rioters (when you close a bridge it is NOT a demonstration, it is a riot) to closed a major bridge in San Fran, blocking thousands of people trying to get to work or go home. “The protesters drove on to the upper deck of the bridge in vehicles around 4:45 p.m. and then got out of the cars west of Treasure Island, according to reports from the scene. They painted “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans on the bridge’s deck and walls. Every car involved should have been impounded. If the city had an earthquake or other emergency, many would have died. Yet the politicians have no problem using the police to kill jobs and the economy while promoting riots and vandalism. I expect few will now go into law enforcement—and many currently in, capable of taking retirement will do so. At least we have the Second Amendment, since we ill not have a strong law enforcement effort.

Protesters shut down Bay Bridge traffic

A Black Lives Matter protest effectively shut down the westbound Bay Bridge for over an hour Sunday.

The protesters drove on to the upper deck of the bridge in vehicles around 4:45 p.m. and then got out of the cars west of Treasure Island, according to reports from the scene.

They painted “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans on the bridge’s deck and walls.

The California Highway Patrol arrested several people on and near the upper deck, and by 6:30 p.m., two of the five westbound lanes had reopened and traffic was moving slowly through the area.

The protest was one of many anti-police brutality events in the Bay Area this weekend, where as many as half a dozen actions were planned in San Francisco alone, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month at the hands of police.