San Fran Planning to CREATE Local Recession: Development Fees to Rise 143%

Why are families and small businesses leaving San Fran-. Watch as development stops in the city—just as the building of affordable housing and shelters for the homeless are –being stopped. Want a multi-million apartment—you got it. Want a $2,000 a month place? A quarantined home or a place on skid row. “San Francisco’s Planning Commission approved a bill that will more than double fees on new office construction to help pay for affordable housing. The bill raises the current fee for most new commercial space to $69.60 per square foot from $28.57. Fees for lab space will rise to $46.43 per square foot from about $19. To build 100,000 square feet of new commercial space, a developer would now pay $6.96 million instead of $2.86 million — a 143 percent jump. The new buildings will be for the wealthy. This is a town that believes in assisted suicide—it is killing itself by taxes and regulations.

San Francisco commercial development fees to rise by 143 percent

By Blanca Torres,, San Francisco Business Times9/20/19



San Francisco’s Planning Commission approved a bill that will more than double fees on new office construction to help pay for affordable housing.

The bill raises the current fee for most new commercial space to $69.60 per square foot from $28.57. Fees for lab space will rise to $46.43 per square foot from about $19.

To build 100,000 square feet of new commercial space, a developer would now pay $6.96 million instead of $2.86 million — a 143 percent jump.

The higher fee could generate about $500 million during the next decade, according to District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, who proposed the bill.

The increase was necessary, he said, because the calculation formula had not been updated since 1996 when the fee was set at $18 per square foot.

“We are having to make up for an outdated fee and catching up is absolutely critical,” he said during the commission meeting Thursday.

The fee aims to generate funding for affordable housing by charging developers of new commercial spaces that will house jobs. The idea is that as the city adds jobs, it will also be able to subsidize housing for low-income workers.

Haney said that San Francisco is not meeting its goal of building about 2,000 units of affordable housing per year.

The additional funding from the fee would reel in on average $50 million per year for the next 10 years. At a cost of about $700,000 to build an affordable home in San Francisco, the higher fee could fund about 71 homes per year.

Developers can pay the fee or provide a piece of land with the same value as the fee.

Meanwhile, a study from the Planning Department, Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development found that raising the fee by any more than $10 per square foot would discourage development.

“The study finds that for new projects being developed today, development costs are so high that revenues do not justify new office development, even at the existing fee level,” the analysis found.

Still, the Planning Commission approved Haney’s measure by a 5 to 0 on a vote that does not have to go to the Board of Supervisors. Dozens of speakers spoke in support of the bill, citing the lack of affordable housing, the city’s high cost of living and the steep rise in homelessness.

Under the bill, 10 percent of the fees would be used to buy and renovate rent-restricted affordable housing and 30 percent would go to develop permanent supportive housing. Some of the money will also go toward the Small Sites Fund, which the city uses to buy small rental buildings that have low rents to essentially take them out of the private market.

“We are struggling to meet demand for housing that is affordable to the majority of our growing workforce,” Haney said. “Specifically we have failed drastically to meet our goals for low, very low and moderate affordable housing.”

In his presentation to the commission, Haney said the city has built an average of 600 affordable units per year when the goal is 2,000 and that for every job created, the city has only added half a unit of housing.

“This is a dangerous trend that has completely thrown off our jobs housing balance. We cannot continue in this direction,” Haney said. “We’ve been ignoring this jobs-housing imbalance for years and if we are not proactive now, the inequality gap will continue to grow.”