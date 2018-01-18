San Fran Police Chief: We Do Not Enforce Federal Laws We Do Not Like

By

Kate Steinle is dead. Thanks to the San Fran Board of Supervisors and a Police Chief that protects murderers, Steinle is dead. The new Police chief has made it clear—rapists, murderers and thieves from foreign countries have free reign in the criminal city of San Fran. Illegal aliens are welcomed, per the Chief—tourists and residents just need to accept crime and violence—the cops will help the criminals. “Commissioner Petra De Jesus said the threat of ICE raids is “putting a lot of fear into the community.” “It’s been reported that ICE is bringing agents from all over the nation to California and intend to do raids in the state, up to 1,200 to 1,500 people round them up at a time,” De Jesus said. De Jesus also raised concern about ICE agents wearing jackets that say “police” when it’s unclear whether the federal agents are certified peace officers in California.” Maybe Commissioner De Jesus can have a dozen of these criminals stay in his hime? Maybe Chief Scott would like to force all cops to protect the foreign criminals in their homes? San Fran is not a safe city—when the cops protect criminals from punishment, that is called corruption. Trust a San Fran cop? Not if my life depended on it—and it does.

SFPD chief addresses reports of massive ICE raid coming to Bay Area

By Michael Barba, San Francisco Examiner, 1/18/18

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott on Wednesday responded to reports that federal immigration authorities are planning a widespread sweep of undocumented immigrants in Northern California.

Scott told the Police Commission that the San Francisco Police Department will continue to not assist with any immigration enforcement efforts under the sanctuary city policies of San Francisco.

“It’s pretty clear,” Scott said. “I don’t know how else to say it. We will not assist. Basically that message is going to be communicated constantly, as it has been, to the community.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tom Homan told Fox News the agency would “significantly increase our enforcement presence in California.”

Homan warned that “California better hold on tight.”

Commissioner Petra De Jesus said the threat of ICE raids is “putting a lot of fear into the community.”

“It’s been reported that ICE is bringing agents from all over the nation to California and intend to do raids in the state, up to 1,200 to 1,500 people round them up at a time,” De Jesus said.

De Jesus also raised concern about ICE agents wearing jackets that say “police” when it’s unclear whether the federal agents are certified peace officers in California.

De Jesus sought advice from the City Attorney’s Office as to whether the Police Commission or Board of Supervisors could send a cease and desist letter to “tell them to stop imitating police officers in the state of California and put ‘federal agents’ on their jackets, because of course they are.”

Police Commission President Thomas Mazzucco said federal agents identifying themselves as police may be a safety concern for the SFPD and ICE.

“If our officers show up and see somebody wearing a jacket that says ‘police’ and they don’t recognize them as a member of the SFPD, probably for safety for the officers and the agents, the jackets should say ‘federal agent,’” Mazzucco said.

Scott said the SFPD’s noncompliance with the federal government has not stopped the flow of information when it comes to terrorism threats in San Francisco.

Last February, the department suspended participation in the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force as civil liberties groups raised concerns about how SFPD cooperation with the FBI could change under the then-incoming administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump happened to come into office as a decade-old memorandum of understanding with the FBI on JTTF expired.

Despite SFPD pulling out of the program, Scott said he was still personally notified when the FBI discovered a purported terror threat to Pier 39 on Christmas Day.

“I did personally get a call from the FBI special agent in charge of this region and we were advised of the incident and what was going on,” Scott said.

The threat prompted Acting Mayor London Breed to reportedly sayt she and Scott would re-examine participation in the JTTF.

“Despite the public misinformation out there that our non-participation in JTTF means that we are not receiving communication and sensitive information about terrorism… that is untrue,” Police Commission President Julius Turman said.

Still, Scott said the Police Commission may re-examine whether to resume participation with the JTTF after finishing work on a related SFPD General Order governing First Amendment activities.