San Fran Proposes Tax On Ride Hailing Trips

By

San Fran loves taxes. They are now proposing a tax on using an Uber or a Lfyt. At the same time they are moving forward to close down the main street in town, Market Street for two miles—no buses, no cabs, no Ubers, no Amazon, FedEx or UPS or other delivery trucks. Business will have to go to special locations to pick up packages, instead of having packages delivered to their door. “The measure, introduced during the Board of Supervisors meeting, would add a surcharge of 1.5 percent for shared rides and 3.25 percent for single rides via Uber, Lyft or other firms known as transportation network companies. The surcharge would only apply to trips starting in San Francisco. City officials expect the tax to raise up to $35 million annually, to be used for transit and Vision Zero safety projects. “We all know transportation in San Francisco is terrible and everyone needs to be a part of the solution, including the TNC companies, users and the city,” Peskin said in a statement. “This requires strategic investment from all of us to prioritize solutions that get people out of

their cars, onto public transportation and safely walking and biking.” No joke—the crazy politicians want YOU to take a bike or walk to work instead of your own car or an Uber. Wonder how they will get to work?

San Francisco Proposes Tax On Ride Hailing Trips

People taking the rides would pay the tax, not the companies.

Patch, 5/24/19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA —San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Aaron Peskin on Tuesday proposed a ballot measure that could add a tax to ride-hailing service trips in the city, with the money going toward street and public transportation projects.

The measure, introduced during the Board of Supervisors meeting, would add a surcharge of 1.5 percent for shared rides and 3.25 percent for single rides via Uber, Lyft or other firms known as transportation network companies. The surcharge would only apply to trips starting in San Francisco.

City officials expect the tax to raise up to $35 million annually, to be used for transit and Vision Zero safety projects.

“We all know transportation in San Francisco is terrible and everyone needs to be a part of the solution, including the TNC companies, users and the city,” Peskin said in a statement. “This requires strategic investment from all of us to prioritize solutions that get people out of

their cars, onto public transportation and safely walking and biking.”

Breed said, “This measure will invest in our public transportation, continue to make our street safer, and reduce congestion so that people can get around easier.”

The measure is also seeking to encourage the use of electric vehicles by charging just a 1.5 percent surcharge for all rides in electric vehicles, single or shared.

The measure has been crafted with cooperation from both San Francisco-based Lyft and Uber, Breed’s office said.

In order to be placed on the November ballot, at least six supervisors would need to approve the measure. Once on the ballot, it would need to pass with two-thirds approval to be implemented.