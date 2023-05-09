San Fran Reparations Plan to Install South African Apartheid

By

Congrats to San Fran—next to Dearborn, Michigan, which is a no go city for cops—since it is run under Islamic rule, not Michigan or U.S. rules, for being the first city to have South African Apartheid as a government policy.

““This plan exposes the worst of San Francisco’s activists and is unconscionably detrimental to our city. It therefore must be rejected,” Greenberg says on his “Reject the Plan” website.

As for San Francisco Aparthied, “Reject the Plan” lists the details:

“Combining all provisions below, the San Francisco Reparations Plan installs a neo-Apartheid system on a city of 45,000 Black/African-American residents being given super-prioritized services, funding and extraordinary privilege – out of total city population of 825,000 . The result is Apartheid San Francisco, where 5% Black residents take the resources and economic earnings of the 95% non-Black residents.”

Besides the proposed $200 million apiece from the State, blacks in San Fran will get another $5 million from the city. Who says extortion and blackmail does not pay. Of course, the money does not exist—and those expected to pay will flee the State if this looks like some of it will be enabled.

San Francisco Reparations Plan Installs a ‘Neo-Apartheid System’

‘Reparations Management Council to operate independent of government of San Francisco’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 5/8/23 https://californiaglobe.com/articles/san-francisco-reparations-plan-installs-a-neo-apartheid-system/

The San Francisco reparations committee has admitted that their recommendation of a one time payment of $5 million per black resident has no mathematical basis.

In March, the Globe spoke with local San Francisco resident Richie Greenberg for in-depth analysis. Greenberg founded the successful movement to recall former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, and now is a vocal critic of the recently-proposed San Francisco Reparations Plan.

“This is an unlawful, unrealistic asinine plan,” Greenberg told the Globe.

In April, Greenberg served a Cease & Desist demand on the offices of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Greenberg said this in response to deliberations currently underway by the supervisors considering approval of the plan, as well as consideration of a recent request by San Francisco County Supervisor Shamann Walton for an advance allocation of $50 million toward setting up and staffing an Office of Reparations.

The cease and desist demanded the San Francisco Board of Supervisors cease such wasteful spending on Reparations as the plan is unlawful, unconstitutional and violates several provisions of state and federal constitutions, the Civil Rights Act and therefore can never be lawfully implemented.

Greenberg also demanded a full accounting of all expenditures related to the Reparations plan between Jan 2020 through present day. The city had 10 days to respond to the Cease & Desist notice.

The Globe asked Greenberg if the Board of Supervisors replied to the cease and desist demand within the 10 allowable days. “It was delivered as we know but they failed to honor the demand for a response,” he said.

That’s another story for another day, but demonstrates the patronizing and contemptuous attitude the San Francisco elected board has for the citizens, who have the lawful right to

What is Apartheid? According to the Martin Luther King Institute at Stanford, “Apartheid (meaning “apartness” in Afrikaans) was the legal system for racial separation in South Africa from 1948 until 1994. The Popular Registration Act of 1950 classified all South Africans into three categories: bantu (blacks), coloureds (those of mixed race), and white. Later, a fourth category, “Asians,” was added. Throughout the 1950s regulations created separate residency areas, job categories, public facilities, transportation, education, and health systems, with social contact between the races strictly prohibited.”

PROVISIONS:

Create new Reparations management council after June 2023 – page 50

This committee to operate independent of government of San Francisco – page 31

Impose a “Reparations Tax” – page 50

Create exclusively Black credit scores – page 32

Create Black banks – page 32

Black credit card/loan debts to be forgiven – page 33

Black business tax and payroll tax exemptions – page 33 and page 39

Form a Black land and building acquisition trust – page 33

Refinance Black mortgages – page 34

San Francisco will pay Black condo fees, parking, maintenance, repairs – page 34

Convert Black public housing to condos, with one dollar buyout – page 35

Home vacancies of 3 or more months given priority to Black buyers/renters – page 37

Purchase and run Black community centers – page 38

Prioritize Black industries – page 38

Prioritize Black employment training, certification, contracts – page 39

Black business hubs, campuses, manufacturing, cannabis, media, AI, biotech – page 39

Takeover of vacant downtown San Francisco office space – page 39

Payments to Blacks to alleviate stress and anxiety caused by financial insecurity – page 48

Fund Black schools, Black churches, Black community spaces – page 46

Greenberg provides extensive analysis of the Reparations Plan at RejectThePlan.com , and a copy of the Cease & Desist as well. For more analysis and to obtain the Reparations Plan, commentary and official documents, please visit RejectThePlan.com.

What is the San Francisco Reparations Committee? “A committee that develops recommendations for repairing harm in our Black communities,” the website says. “The Plan will highlight ways that City policies have harmed Black lives.”

With a “Reparations Management Council” to operate independent of government of San Francisco, what could possibly go wrong?

