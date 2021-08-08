San Fran sheriffs’ union warns officers will quit or retire if forced to receive COVID vaccine

By

This is what it will take to end the mandated use of an experimental drug. Cops are needed, even in San Fran—but they do not want to harm their health taking a drug that the manufacturers and government REFUSES to tell them the risks. The cops will not take a drug which is mandated, if those mandating the drug refuse to take legal and financial responsibility for taking the drug. “A San Francisco, California, union representing local sheriffs’ deputies is warning that officers will quit or retire if they are forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine. “The problem we are faced with now is the strict San Francisco Mandate which is vaccinate or be terminated,” the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (SFSO) wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “If deputy sheriffs are forced to vaccinate a percentage of them will retire early or seek employment elsewhere.” The post stated the majority of officers are vaccinated, but that the union believes that continuing to wear face masks should be sufficient for those who are not. “Approximately 160 out 700 Deputy Sheriffs [that] are not vaccinated prefer to mask and test weekly instead of being vaccinated due to religious and other beliefs,” the post continues. “Currently, the staffing at the SFSO is at the lowest it has ever been due to the past 9-month applicant testing restriction placed on the Sheriff’s Office by the Mayor.” Overnight they could lose 10% of their police force. Of course, being San Fran, does it really matter—criminals are preferred to innocent victims by the political class. But, that means fewer tourists will be willing to chance being a crime victim by visiting this lawless town.

San Francisco sheriffs’ union warns officers will quit or retire if forced to receive COVID vaccine

San Francisco is requiring all public employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 15

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News , 8/7/21

Business owners Dan Simons and Georgios Vogiatzis discuss what they are doing to keep their doors open and employees safe during a new COVID-19 surge

A San Francisco, California, union representing local sheriffs’ deputies is warning that officers will quit or retire if they are forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“The problem we are faced with now is the strict San Francisco Mandate which is vaccinate or be terminated,” the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (SFSO) wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “If deputy sheriffs are forced to vaccinate a percentage of them will retire early or seek employment elsewhere.”

The post stated the majority of officers are vaccinated, but that the union believes that continuing to wear face masks should be sufficient for those who are not.

“Approximately 160 out 700 Deputy Sheriffs [that] are not vaccinated prefer to mask and test weekly instead of being vaccinated due to religious and other beliefs,” the post continues. “Currently, the staffing at the SFSO is at the lowest it has ever been due to the past 9-month applicant testing restriction placed on the Sheriff’s Office by the Mayor.”

The union added that the city “cannot afford” to lose and more deputy sheriffs and public safety will be negatively affected if officers step down because of a vaccine mandate.

The announcement from the union comes as San Francisco is experiencing a surge in shootings and assaults.

Last month, the city announced that all public employees, roughly 35,000, must be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 15 or risk the possibility of being fired.

Religious and medical exemptions are allowed, but those who claim them could still face “repercussions [that] go all the way up to termination,” chief of policy for the city’s Department of Human Resources Mawuli Tugbenyoh said.

This week, Los Angeles County took a similar step and mandated all public employees be vaccinated by Oct. 1, but did not allow for religious or medical exemptions.

“With the coronavirus again raging, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant,” Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, who issued the executive order mandating the vaccinations, said. “The need for immediate action is great.”