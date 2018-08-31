San Fran Smells: Feces, Unwashed Homeless and now POT

By

This is a town that created policies that created ugly smells. It loves the homeless, it had no problem with 16,000 complaints a month about feces on the streets and of course, it loves drugs, the deadlier the better. Now the stench of marijuana in some areas is so bad, people are complaining. They just do not get it. Instead of complaining about the smell, they need to inhale deeply—in this way they get the benefit of pot, without paying for it! Get high on the cheap—visit San Fran. “A lawsuit by neighbors of a San Francisco Bay Area marijuana plantation seeks to rid the city of the “unbearable stench” wafting from its greenhouses – and it’s not the first time San Franciscans have fought objectionable orders produced by a local business. The plantation is home to 40 cannabis greenhouses, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday, “The neighbors claim the plantation on 3062 Adobe Road, near Petaluma, has disturbed the tranquillity (sic) of the area with constant noise and an “unbearable stench” emanating from 40 cannabis greenhouses.” A great addition to the neighborhood—free marijuana, just inhale deeply. What more could a San Franciscan want?

Suit Seeks to Stop ‘Unbearable Stench’ of San Francisco Pot Plantation

By Craig Bannister , cnsnews, 8/30/18

A lawsuit by neighbors of a San Francisco Bay Area marijuana plantation seeks to rid the city of the “unbearable stench” wafting from its greenhouses – and it’s not the first time San Franciscans have fought objectionable orders produced by a local business.

The plantation is home to 40 cannabis greenhouses, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday,

“The neighbors claim the plantation on 3062 Adobe Road, near Petaluma, has disturbed the tranquillity (sic) of the area with constant noise and an “unbearable stench” emanating from 40 cannabis greenhouses.”

“The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, is an example of the growing impatience in many communities about the many remaining illegal marijuana operations in California and the seeming inability of cities and counties to control them or enforce regulations .”

In 2013, San Franciscans succeeded to prompting the closure of another business producing a smell they didn’t like: bacon.

The San Francisco Examiner reported on the neighbors’ attack on a local pork-product restaurant in its March 12, 2013 article, “San Francisco restaurant Bacon Bacon facing complaint over smell of main product.”

“Bacon Bacon owner Jim Angelus said Tuesday that the neighbor’s main concern is the smell coming from the business, which specializes in sandwiches highlighting bacon.”

“Angelus said the neighbor had requested a filtration system be put on the roof in order to disperse the smell of bacon. He said he will install one so long as The City approves the work.

“Long story short, the [neighbor] said he’s just concerned about the smells that come from my shop,” Angelus said.”

But, three days later, the newspaper reported: “Bacon, Bacon Aroma Set to End” :

“But now a popular pork-focused restaurant in the Upper Haight must close its doors Friday following months of failed negotiations with neighbors over neighborhood concerns about porcine aroma and grease disposal.”