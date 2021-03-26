San Fran Soros Owned DA Puts 2400 CRIMINALS on Street—Because They Are Illegal Aliens!!

By

If you are a crook in San Fran, and an American citizen, the odds are that you will go to jail. If you are an illegal alien criminal in San Fran, the DA will put you back on the street to commit more crimes—with NO punishment. “Judicial Watch says that a December 2016 lawsuit that it lodged on behalf of a California taxpayer to challenge the San Francisco Sheriff’s sanctuary policy has revealed that more than 2,400 criminal illegal aliens were let go under a policy pertaining to communications with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about criminal illegal aliens held in police custody. “The lawsuit argues that the Sheriff Department’s restrictions on communications with ICE conflict with federal immigration law and attempt to regulate immigration and are therefore invalid,” according to a Judicial Watch press release. Under Federal law these folks need to be deported. Instead by Fascist DA has declared get out of jail free/be a criminal in San Fran for those that violate our immigration laws? I would arrest Chesa Boudin, the DA as a co-conspirator for every crime committed by the illegal aliens he is protecting from deportation.

Judicial Watch: More than 2,400 Criminal illegals released under San Francisco Sheriff Office policy

By Alex Nitzberg, Just the News, 3/23/21

“Judicial Watch’s taxpayer lawsuit shows that the San Francisco Sheriff’s sanctuary policy is not only unlawful but is a clear and present danger to the public safety,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

Judicial Watch says that a December 2016 lawsuit that it lodged on behalf of a California taxpayer to challenge the San Francisco Sheriff’s sanctuary policy has revealed that more than 2,400 criminal illegal aliens were let go under a policy pertaining to communications with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about criminal illegal aliens held in police custody.

“The lawsuit argues that the Sheriff Department’s restrictions on communications with ICE conflict with federal immigration law and attempt to regulate immigration and are therefore invalid,” according to a Judicial Watch press release.

The watchdog organization said that it stated in a court filing that the policy “is so effective in regulating immigration and obstructing Congress’ purposes under federal immigration law that, in over 2,401 known instances, it has never resulted in ICE taking into custody a single alien, not even aliens with significant criminal backgrounds wanted for removal.”