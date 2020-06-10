San Fran Supes delay storefront vacancy tax until 2022

By

San Fran is being depopulated. If the virus did not kill business, then the riots and looting did. Many of the restaurants in town are permanently closed. Small business that depends on workers in the tall buildings will not open, since those employees are now working from home. Yet, the City is still insisting on a storefront vacancy tax, now to be implemented in 2022. That is enough time for property owners to sell out, at a discount, just to get something out of the loss. “After the coronavirus pandemic shuttered San Francisco many businesses and sent the local economy into a tailspin, the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to delay implementation of the voter-approved vacancy tax on empty storefronts. The unanimously approved one-year delay was proposed by Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who had introduced Proposition D, the storefront vacancy tax for the March ballot. The tax will now go into effect in 2022, not 2021. This is how you kill an economy. San Fran leads the way.

Supes delay storefront vacancy tax until 2022

Joshua Sabatini, SF Examiner, 6/9/20

After the coronavirus pandemic shuttered San Francisco many businesses and sent the local economy into a tailspin, the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to delay implementation of the voter-approved vacancy tax on empty storefronts.

The unanimously approved one-year delay was proposed by Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who had introduced Proposition D, the storefront vacancy tax for the March ballot. The tax will now go into effect in 2022, not 2021.

The measure was seen as one strategy to address a proliferation of vacant storefronts in San Francisco neighborhood commercial corridors, despite a strong economy. The vacancies were blamed in part on landlords asking for exorbitant rents.

“I think we all agree that this global pandemic definitely is in the category of severe and unforeseen events that is throwing a wrench into the proper functioning of this voter approved tax,” Peskin said. “I want to reassure everybody that in time this vacancy tax will work precisely as intended when our economy recovers.”