San Fran to Kill Commercial Properties/No Rent Needs to be Paid

Great news for freeloaders in San Fran. Government is giving you the go ahead NOT to pay rent on your commercial property until March of 2021. Imagine, five months of no rent. Of course the property owner is expected to do the maintenance, the upkeep pay the bills and the property taxes—with No income from the property. This is how socialism works. Government makes sure investors lose their money and the government takes over the property. At that point it becomes a slum and everybody loses. That means we need more taxes and bigger government. “The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an extension of the city’s commercial real estate eviction moratorium through March 2021. The new ordinance restricts landlords from evicting tenants who didn’t pay rent between March and September of this year due to COVID-19-related economic hardship. The extension applies to businesses in San Francisco that have gross receipts of less than $25 million. That means strip malls and small property owners will be bankrupt by March—lots of vacancies and no one to fill them. This is an economic disaster. We are watching, in real time, a suicide of a once great city.

San Francisco Extends Commercial Eviction Moratorium Until Next Spring

Connect Media, 11/16/20

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an extension of the city’s commercial real estate eviction moratorium through March 2021. The new ordinance restricts landlords from evicting tenants who didn’t pay rent between March and September of this year due to COVID-19-related economic hardship. The extension applies to businesses in San Francisco that have gross receipts of less than $25 million.

The Board wrote in the ordinance, “An extension is necessary to prevent businesses from displacement, mitigate broader economic harms, and address the public health risks that may otherwise result.”

The moratorium was originally issued last March shortly after the city’s stay-home orders were enacted. Since then, San Francisco Mayor London Breed continued to extend the restrictions by a series of executive orders each month.

Tenants are categorized in four tiers according to the number of full-time employees. The city believes it is reasonable to grant a hardship exception to smaller tenants and landlords but deems larger landlords and tenants relatively more likely to be able to withstand any financial impact that the pandemic and eviction restrictions may impose on them.

The latest ordinance also aligns with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide commercial eviction moratorium that allows local governments to offer eviction relief through the end of March or longer for tenants that can show COVID-19-related financial hardship.