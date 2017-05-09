San Fran to make Student Housing $800 MORE Expensive—New Agency Set Up

By

What a great way to provide worthless jobs in San Fran. Set up an agency to charge a permit fee for new student housing. Why? To assure that other affordable housing is not harmed by the new system. Huh? This has nothing to do with housing—just another scam to raise the cost of “affordable” housing to provide jobs for the politically well connected. “At under $800 per project, the fee will cover staffing costs for the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development to ensure that colleges and universities are not skirting affordable housing requirements. The fee only applies to certain colleges and universities that are exempt from inclusionary housing requirements, specifically those that rent to students and build student housing that doesn’t displace other residents. Developers are typically required to designate a certain amount of units on-site as affordable, build off-site affordable housing or pay in lieu fees.” San Fran has an abundance of affordable housing. All they have to do is enforce our immigration laws, get the illegal aliens out of the affordable units and allow honest citizens and residents in. No need to build more—the problem is because of a lawless City Hall and politicians that love high taxes, with no results. Affordable housing in San Fran—end the sanctuary city.

SF plans to charge fee for colleges building student housing

By Michael Barba, SF Examiner, 5/1/17

College students struggling to find a place to live may have better luck in the coming years as hundreds of units of student housing are expected to come online in San Francisco.

City planners offered a glimpse into the pipeline of student housing under construction or review in Planning Commission documents last Thursday, when the commission voted to place an annual fee on colleges and universities with student housing.

There are nearly 800 units of student housing that will accommodate more than 2,000 beds slated for development in San Francisco as colleges and universities worry that students may be dissuaded from attending school in a city with limited affordable homes.

“Schools are panicking right now about building housing,” attorney Sue Hester, who expressed concern about the strain that students put on the housing market, said at the hearing. “The institutions say ‘our only salvation is if we can have students come to The City, and we can’t get students to come to The City unless we have housing for them.’”

At under $800 per project, the fee will cover staffing costs for the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development to ensure that colleges and universities are not skirting affordable housing requirements.

The fee only applies to certain colleges and universities that are exempt from inclusionary housing requirements, specifically those that rent to students and build student housing that doesn’t displace other residents.

Developers are typically required to designate a certain amount of units on-site as affordable, build off-site affordable housing or pay in lieu fees.

“Because of this exemption, The City has a significant interest in assuring that Student Housing is in fact being used to house students,” city planners wrote to commissioners. “Otherwise the exemption from the Inclusionary Affordable Housing Program becomes a loophole that developers could use to avoid paying millions of dollars in Affordable Housing Fees.”

In September, the Planning Commission lowered the required time that colleges and universities had to enter into leases with developers to be exempt from affordable housing requirements from five to two years.

There are just two student housing projects open and six under construction or review that are exempt from the inclusionary housing requirements, according to the department.

Both the student housing from the California College of the Arts on Harriet Street in South of Market and a larger project from CCA and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music on Mission and Ninth streets are currently exempt.

Maria Benjamin of the Mayor’s Office of Housing said her staff audited the properties in November 2016 and found that both were in compliance.

“That round of compliance review was done with absolutely no cost recovery for the staff time, so we are absolutely in support of the fee to cover we estimate about 10 hours of staff time per project,” Benjamin said at the hearing.