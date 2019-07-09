San Fran To Spend $600,000 to cover Up Historic Picture

George Washington is part of our nations history. In San Fran little is tight about his role in freeing our nation from England and starting traditions we keep today for the President of the United States. Instead students in this Third World city are told about his treatment of Indians and his slave ownership (without mentioning that upon his death the slaves were freed.

“The “Life of Washington” mural, which consists of 13 panels and has stood the test of time since 1936, is slated to be painted over.

School district officials have agreed with a working group’s determination that the mural “traumatizes students and community members.”

The reason? One of the images involves Washington near a deceased Native American. Another depicts Washington next to several slaves performing various types of manual labor.

It is a matter of time, weeks maybe, before the some anti-history, anti-American folks demand the name of the school to be changed. Lets name it after Planned Parenthood, since they are responsible for the death of 19 million black babies since 1973.

College Fix editor on covering of George Washington mural: ‘straight out of George Orwell’