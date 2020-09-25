San Fran to SUE Drug Sellers—NOT Arrest Them—Not a Joke

By

San Fran is becoming more of a dangerous place each day. The George Soros bought District Attorney is no longer going to prosecute “small time” drug dealers (what is small to some is death to others”. Instead he is going to sue them—as if they would show up in court, have assets that can be taken. This the LEGALIZATION of drug dealers in San Fran. “The city attorney for San Francisco filed civil lawsuits against 28 known drug dealers in the Tenderloin on Thursday. City officials said over 441 people died in San Francisco of drug overdoses in 2019, reporting a 70% spike. The civil injunctions would keep the drug dealers from coming to the Tenderloin. “The drug dealers do not live in the Tenderloin, but instead travel from around the Bay Area to sell deadly drugs there,” said a press release from the city. “The cases are designed to help stop the brazen open-air drug dealing that has plagued this historic neighborhood at the center of the City’s opioid crisis.” Not mentioned is that the city has been giving drugs to the homeless, free needles and been supportive of druggies. How many of the 441 drug deaths are because of government PROMOTION of drug use? Any wonder decent people are fleeing San Fran?

SF cracks down on Tenderloin drug dealers; lawsuits filed

by: Fareeha Rehman, KRON, 9/24/20

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The city attorney for San Francisco filed civil lawsuits against 28 known drug dealers in the Tenderloin on Thursday.

City officials said over 441 people died in San Francisco of drug overdoses in 2019, reporting a 70% spike. The civil injunctions would keep the drug dealers from coming to the Tenderloin.

“The drug dealers do not live in the Tenderloin, but instead travel from around the Bay Area to sell deadly drugs there,” said a press release from the city. “The cases are designed to help stop the brazen open-air drug dealing that has plagued this historic neighborhood at the center of the City’s opioid crisis.”

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said Tenderloin has the highest number of children in the city, but also the highest number of overdose deaths.

The kids of the Tenderloin deserve to be able to live their lives going to school or seeing a friend without “getting caught in a drug deal gone bad,” or seeing someone overdose, Herrera said.

Mayor London Breed supported the lawsuits, saying “We need to stop the open-air drug dealing happening on the streets of the Tenderloin. It is unacceptable and it needs to end. Thank you City Attorney for this creative solution to keep dealers out of the TL and help us make the neighborhood safer for everyone.”

The police station in Tenderloin said over the last two days, they arrested four fugitives who were wanted for drug dealing in the area. They also booked multiple other drug dealers.