San Fran Transbay Transit Center shut down after broken steel beam discovered

What did you expect—a transit center based on the High Speed Rail—that will not, at the earliest—get to San Fran till 20145. Though we know it will never happen. The Transbay Transit Center is not about transportation—it is a political payoff for union and crony capitalists—the public be damned. “The $2.2 billion Transbay Transit Center , which opened in August, has been shut down by officials after a crack was discovered in one of the beams in the ceiling of the third level bus deck. “Crews today discovered a fissure in one of the steel beams in the ceiling of the third level Bus Deck on the eastern side of the Salesforce Transit Center near Fremont Street,” read a statement from the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. All transit inside the terminal, including Muni, Golden Gate Transi, and AC Transit, will temporarily move to the old temporary terminal on the block bounded by Folsom, Howard, Beale, and Main Streets.” BART is losing money, the Muni is losing money—and the very rich of San Fran are supporting a transit system they would not be caught dead using. The middle class has fled this former world class city. Expect more broken beams, more shut downs—what do you expect for $2.2 billion, something that is needed and works?

Transbay Transit Center shut down after broken steel beam discovered

Effective immediately

By Brock Keeling , sf curbed, 9/25/18

Update: During this evening’s press conference, Mark Zabaneh, executive director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, explained that workers working on the ceiling discovered the crack by accident at around 10 a.m. today; however, the transit center wasn’t closed until 5 p.m.

No word yet on the size of the crack on the steel beam, which helps support to rooftop park.

Authorities will keep the transit center closed tonight and until at least noon Wednesday until structural designers figure out the severity of said crack and if more fissures exist on other beams within the structure.

Transit lines that service the transit center will been diverted to the Temporary Terminal at Howard and Main. Allow for additional time during Wednesday’s commute.

The $2.2 billion Transbay Transit Center , which opened in August, has been shut down by officials after a crack was discovered in one of the beams in the ceiling of the third level bus deck.

“Crews today discovered a fissure in one of the steel beams in the ceiling of the third level Bus Deck on the eastern side of the Salesforce Transit Center near Fremont Street,” read a statement from the Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

All transit inside the terminal, including Muni, Golden Gate Transi, and AC Transit, will temporarily move to the old temporary terminal on the block bounded by Folsom, Howard, Beale, and Main Streets.

Howard Street between Mission and Howard and is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

“While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility,” said Mark Zabaneh, executive director of Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, the transit center opened to great fanfare in August, with its rooftop park being the jewel of the East Cut behemoth.

A news conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. We will have more details as the story unfolds.