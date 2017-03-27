San Fran UNIONIZED Cab Company is Bankrupt

By

By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, SF Examiner, 3/27/17

San Francisco’s oldest cab company is for sale.

Yellow Cab Co-Op’s bankruptcy trustee put the flailing cab company up for bid and has one prospective buyer — its smaller rival Citywide Taxi, according to bankruptcy court documents.

“The good news is the famous yellow scheme will continue to traverse San Francisco streets,” said Sam Singer, a spokesperson-at-large representing Yellow Cab’s trustee, Randy Sugarman, who manages Yellow Cab’s bankruptcy proceedings with the United States Bankruptcy Court, Northern District.

In the end, Yellow Cab may be sold for less than half the price of the average San Francisco home: $400,000. If the purchase is approved by the court, the sale will become final April 30 and Citywide would assume Yellow Cab’s millions of dollars of debt.

Yellow Cab’s assets totaled $8 million, and its liabilities totaled $26 million, according to its bankruptcy filings.

“The cabs will continue to operate as Yellow cabs,” Singer said. “Citywide’s management should at this time be familiarizing itself with Yellow operations in the coming weeks in order to have a smooth transition.”

That may come as good news to those who feared Yellow Cab would go the way of the Dodo bird after it declared bankruptcy in January 2016, which was first reported by the San Francisco Examiner.

That turmoil came in the midst of a shifting for-hire cab industry, as the rise of tech-infused ride-hails Uber and Lyft upend taxi companies nationwide.

While Yellow Cab struggled to fill shifts, Uber was reportedly valued at $68 billion.

But Singer’s assertion that Yellow Cab will keep on running also assumes Citywide will be the approved purchaser. The April 7 hearing date does not guarantee that purchase, however, because the hearing is also an auction.

While that means subsequent bids from other cab companies could disrupt Citywide’s purchase plans, no other cab companies have stepped forward to bid on Yellow Cab, yet.

Citywide did not respond to requests for comment.

John Lazar, owner of the historic Luxor Cab Company, doesn’t think Citywide’s owner Chris Sweis would fold Yellow into Citywide. Likely, he said, it would be the reverse.

“I think he wants to keep the color,” Lazar said. “He wants people still calling ‘Yellow,’ still to get a ‘Yellow Cab,’ he’d be stupid not to. That phone number is everything.”

Among taxi industry professionals, color schemes — yellow for Yellow Cab, or white and blue for Luxor — are considered a strong brand to attract riders. Phone numbers, like Yellow Cab’s iconic 415-333-3333, is easy for people to remember even after a night of drinking, Lazar said.

Many have speculated that Uber and Lyft ultimately led to Yellow Cab’s demise, but taxi officials don’t think it’s that simple.

“The reason Yellow is going down I’d say is more because of their auto accidents, their liabilities,” said Lazar.

The bankruptcy filings indicate that may be true. One of Yellow Cab’s largest creditors is Ida Fua, who was hit by a Yellow Cab at 60 mph and paralyzed on the left side of her body.

Fua won an $8 million settlement in 2015, and that debt gave her much influence over the bankruptcy proceedings, court documents reveal.

Yellow Cab had a unique structure of self-insurance, forcing them to bear the burden of collision lawsuits, which taxi industry professionals said was the foundation of its financial burden. Yellow Cab collapsed under the weight of multiple million-dollar lawsuits, like Fua’s.

“They thought they could handle insurance with no limits,” Lazar said. “They got beat up in court.”

The money owed to Fua loomed throughout the bankruptcy proceedings, even up to a point where creditors threatened further litigation of Yellow Cab for paying its shareholders — cabbies in the co-op — when they claim it should have been paying creditors.

This led to the sale of Yellow Cab’s property at 1200 Mississippi St., meaning buyers of Yellow Cab will not be purchasing its location.

“In order to get [Yellow Cab] on the right track, the trustees called for a sale of the property,” Singer confirmed to the Examiner. That property sale was approved in early February.

“As part of the negotiated settlement, they ended their litigation,” Singer said. “The creditors got money, the property owners got money.”

Though Yellow Cab’s collision lawsuits drove it to the precipice, it was the surge of Uber and Lyft drivers on the roadways that pushed it over the edge, drivers said.

John Gould has driven a taxi since 1983, and drove for Yellow Cab until 1989.

While driving downtown Wednesday morning, he told the Examiner he felt it was impossible for the cab industry — which numbers only about 1,800 taxis in San Francisco — to compete with the 45,000 Uber and Lyft drivers who flood The City.

“The Uber and Lyft cars are saturating everything,” he said.

Even before he drove a cab, he was in The City long enough to remember when Geary Boulevard downtown was two-way and San Francisco baseball fans rooted for the San Francisco Seals.

Once upon a time, Gould drove his taxi for the likes of Mayor Joe Alioto, TV anchor Tom Brokaw, and everyday San Franciscans to and fro. Now, fares are few and far between.

“The world is changing,” he said. “I’m not bitter or anything, it’s just life.”