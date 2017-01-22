San Fran Upset SFPD Helping FBI Track Down TERRORISTS

By

You can not make this up. The ACLU and a couple of other brainless organizations are concerned that the San Fran police department is working with the FBI in tracking domestic terrorists—the same type that bombed the Boston Marathon, shot up Pulse in Orlando, shot military people in Ft. Hood. It is very clear that the ACLU wants to protect terrorists. This is a city where the police allow illegal aliens to kill tourists, because the politicians protect criminals not citizens. “But on at least one topic potentially affected by the incoming Trump administration — the San Francisco Police Department’s relationship with the FBI’s anti-terrorism task force — Lee and others have remained silent. That worries civil liberties groups, who fear the Police Department’s ongoing cooperation with the FBI’s anti-terrorism efforts violate city laws and constitutional protections, and could be further abused under the Trump administration, according to a letter made public this month. The three signatories — the ACLU, the Asian Law Caucus and the Council on American-Islamic Relations — laid out their concerns in a Jan. 5 letter to the mayor, Police Commission and Police Department. In late April I will be speaking to a Republican Club in San Fran—seeing this story makes me nervous. Mayor Lee and friends want to protect terrorists like they protect illegal aliens. When visiting San Fran—remember, this is a city that loves criminals and hates safety.

SFPD’s cooperation with FBI’s domestic terrorism operations raise fears on Trump administration

By Jonah Owen Lamb, SF Examiner, 1/20/17

San Francisco leaders, including Mayor Ed Lee, have publicly opposed perceived threats by President-elect Donald Trump, such as the creation of a Muslim registry.

But on at least one topic potentially affected by the incoming Trump administration — the San Francisco Police Department’s relationship with the FBI’s anti-terrorism task force — Lee and others have remained silent.

That worries civil liberties groups, who fear the Police Department’s ongoing cooperation with the FBI’s anti-terrorism efforts violate city laws and constitutional protections, and could be further abused under the Trump administration, according to a letter made public this month.

The three signatories — the ACLU, the Asian Law Caucus and the Council on American-Islamic Relations — laid out their concerns in a Jan. 5 letter to the mayor, Police Commission and Police Department.

“While we are continuing collaborative efforts aimed at fixing the serious problems that have now been identified and conceded by all involved, the election of Donald Trump and his imminent inauguration renders these issues extremely urgent,” noted the letter.

At Wednesday night’s Police Commission meeting, the groups behind the letter again beseeched the commission and the department to fix the issue before Trump’s inauguration, which is today.

The issue will next be discussed at the Police Commission meeting on Feb. 1.

City law

The Safe San Francisco Civil Rights Ordinance was passed in 2012 in order to make sure local police do not violate constitutional protections when working on anti-terror projects with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

For instance, SFPD officers are only allowed to take part in such operations if there is a reasonable suspicion, not simply a tip, as is often the case with the FBI.

The law requires annual reports from the police on the number of cases their liaison officer handled in conjunction with the FBI and whether any of those cases violated the law. It also requires written permission from that officer’s superiors before such operations begin.

But with at least one recent case, the department’s annual report and other materials have shown major issues with compliance.

The letter stated that recent talks between the FBI, the SFPD and the civil liberties groups have revealed additional issues around this cooperation.

For one, the letter cited an Office of Citizen Complaints report from August that found major failing in training officers on how to comply with the law. When the civil liberties groups asked for training materials, there

were no specialized training materials to be found.

The letter also intimated there is little department oversight of the operation, which is required by law.

The department last reported it took part in no investigations that involved constitutional rights. That means there were no materials requesting authorization for such questionable investigations, the letter noted, adding that statements from the FBI seem to belie that.

What’s more, the letter noted that in conversation with the FBI, the bureau said it is common practice for JTTF members — including SFPD officers — to ask people about their immigration status, which could be a violation of The City’s sanctuary city laws.

Official reaction

“Officers assigned to any Federal Task Force must, first and foremost, comply with Department policies and procedures,” the Police Department said in a statement. “A binding Bureau Order was issued in 2011 setting forth the requirements that officers comply with local standards.”

“The Bureau Order requires that SFPD officers who work with the JTTF remain in the chain of command and under the supervision of SFPD and must comply with Department policies at all times,” reads the statement.

Beyond confirming that meetings took place, the FBI did not provide specific details about its JTTF work with San Francisco police.

“We are in ongoing discussions with them and can’t really detail those decisions,” said Prentice Danner, an FBI spokesperson, who noted that the FBI strives to make sure any local agencies working with them follow local, state and federal laws.

Lee’s office did not respond to requests for comment.