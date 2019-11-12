By

Police are not needed in San Fran. Laws, while approved are no longer enforce or needed. Currently, the theft of items valued under $950 gets you a warning from the cops, “do not get caught again”. Nothing more. Human feces—the city will clean it up. Drugs? What would you like, we will look the other way. Now under the “leadership” of the new DA—won on the basis of his parents reputation—they are revolutionary murderers in prison for life—so far about forty years. Now—the sale of drugs won’t get the attention of cops. Prostitution? How much? Cops will say nothing. Piss on the street in front of a cop—and he will turn away. So, will the cops arrest someone for flashing? Not in the crazy San Fran. Be warned. You do not want your kids to see San Fran. If you to know want a town without laws or values looks like–This is the place. Also, be warned the criminals have guns, if you are honest, you are not.

San Francisco’s New DA: Public Urination ‘Will Not Be Prosecuted’

Peter Hasson, Daily Signal, 11/12/19

“Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted,” Chesa Boudin said during his campaign. San Francisco’s pee problem could soon get worse.

Chesa Boudin, the urine-and-feces-plagued city’s incoming district attorney, pledged during the campaign not to prosecute public urination and other quality-of-life crimes if elected. Boudin declared victory Saturday night after results showed him winning a plurality of votes in the DA race.

“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted,” Boudin vowed in response to an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire during the campaign.

“Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted, we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness,” he lamented.

Boudin’s campaign didn’t return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for confirmation that he would follow through on his pledge not to prosecute public urination.

Boudin’s parents were members of the Weather Underground, a domestic terrorist group. Boudin “was raised in Chicago by Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn” after his parents were sent to prison on murder charges while he was a toddler, NBC News reported.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., cheered Boudin’s victory in the election.

“Now is the moment to fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs and the criminalization of poverty,” the Vermont senator wrote Saturday on Twitter, congratulating Boudin on his “historic victory!”