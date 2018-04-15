San Francisco’s restaurant industry vets dish on dire hiring picture and skyrocketing costs

By

San Fran loves the poor and unemployed so much, the City sets policy to create more poor and unemployed—and to raise the cost of living in the city, to create the policy of only the rich can live in the city and only the rich can visit the city. “Stoll, who operates seven restaurants throughout the Bay Area, said on a conference panel that even after raising prices by as much as 8 percent over the past year, the average check has remained flat. By focusing more on ingredients and how those are used in the kitchen, however, the restaurant has become more efficient. “With labor costs so high, we’ve had to rework our food costs,” Stoll said. His eateries now butcher an entire animal rather than purchase it pre-portioned, for example. “We’ve also had to shrink appetizer sizes, figure out what the market can bear in terms of menu pricing, and with higher rents, we have also renegotiated leases where we can,” he added. It’s a tricky balance for restaurateurs to strike, and many argue that finding out ways to increase revenue is easier than cutting costs that could compromise a customer’s experience. As a foodie, I love the restaurants in San Fran—now they are cheapening the servings, shrinking the serving and ending the era of quality food—thanks to artificially high labor costs. How to kill an industry? Use the minimum wage.

By Katie Burke, San Francisco Business Times, 4/9/18

Restaurateurs have long skated on razor-thin margins. With the accelerating costs of operating in San Francisco, the industry now has to lean into every bend in the track to come out ahead.

Attendees of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association’s annual conference didn’t waste much time lamenting the high costs of running a restaurant in the Bay Area. Instead, the focus was on how to tackle them.

With labor alone accounting for more than 30 percent of the average restaurant’s revenue, operators such as Delfina Restaurant Group Owner Craig Stoll have to be creative to remain profitable.

Stoll, who operates seven restaurants throughout the Bay Area, said on a conference panel that even after raising prices by as much as 8 percent over the past year, the average check has remained flat. By focusing more on ingredients and how those are used in the kitchen, however, the restaurant has become more efficient.

“With labor costs so high, we’ve had to rework our food costs,” Stoll said. His eateries now butcher an entire animal rather than purchase it pre-portioned, for example.

“We’ve also had to shrink appetizer sizes, figure out what the market can bear in terms of menu pricing, and with higher rents, we have also renegotiated leases where we can,” he added.

It’s a tricky balance for restaurateurs to strike, and many argue that finding out ways to increase revenue is easier than cutting costs that could compromise a customer’s experience.

Steve Mayer, an accountant by day and restaurateur by night, said that adopting a profit-sharing model at his Scott’s Seafood establishments boosted revenue within a matter of weeks and also helped cut down on the region’s notoriously high turnover rate.

Bay Area restaurants have a 90 percent annual turnover rate, according to culinary hiring service Instawork, and operators pay about $3,000 to rehire and train a new hourly employee.

“Growing revenue is a better deodorant than cutting costs,” Mayer said, adding that he has avoided price increases to keep customers happy. “We have done everything else to keep [prices] flat, because at a certain point, it gets to be too much for the customer.”

Operators are largely split on whether to adopt a service fee on customers’ tabs, but Mayer said the different between making money and going out of business can often come down to whether restaurateurs have incorporated that additional charge, which typically averages about 3 percent.

Restaurants’ ability to survive can come down making day-to-day operations more efficient as well as optimizing space, ingredients and labor.

Stoll, for example, said that he had to close his Mission-area restaurant Locanda on both Sundays and Mondays after getting caught in a severe labor shortage. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, since he is now able to rent out the space on those days for events and buyouts.

“If there’s a way to cut down on man hours, we’ll try it,” Stoll said. “Restaurants are trying lots of different models now because the one from 20 years ago simply doesn’t work anymore.”

Whether that model is focused on food delivery, smaller brick-and-mortar locations, catering options or a heavier focus on technology, Vine Dining CEO Obadiah Ostergard said restaurateurs have to take every possible route to survive.

“Revenue is up, but profits are down, so every opportunity to rub nickels together needs to be taken,” Ostergard said. “If technology can do that on the production or business side, it has to be done.”