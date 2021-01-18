San Fran’s 2020 overdose deaths soar 59% to 699

By

Great news for San Fran Mayor Breed and the Progressive/Democrats. Their plan to depopulate San Fran is working. In the past year at last 10% have left the town—including firms like McKesson and Charles Schwab. Now the promotion of free needles, no prosecutions for drug dealers is working. “Fatal drug overdoses surged by nearly 59 percent in San Francisco last year with 699 deaths reported as of the end of 2020, according to a new report released Thursday by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The alarming number of fatalities is being driven by the use of the drug fentanyl, with the potent synthetic opioid detected in about 500 of the deaths, the report shows. Where does the fentanyl come from? Mostly China. Isn’t Barbara Boxer a lobbyist for China? Didn’t Eric Swalwell have a “relationship” with a Communist Chinese spy? Didn’t the Biden family take millions from the Communist Chinese? This is a win-win for the Democrats, the Bidens and the Communist Chinese. Too bad the media refuses to connect the dots and act like a free press, not a adjunct of the totalitarian State.

San Francisco’s 2020 overdose deaths soar 59 percent to 699

Joshua Sabatini, SF Examiner, 1/14/21

Fatal drug overdoses surged by nearly 59 percent in San Francisco last year with 699 deaths reported as of the end of 2020, according to a new report released Thursday by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The alarming number of fatalities is being driven by the use of the drug fentanyl, with the potent synthetic opioid detected in about 500 of the deaths, the report shows.

The year-end data comes as no surprise. The City has been experiencing a rise in fatal overdoses in recent years, and a report issued last October put San Francisco on pace to see this many fatalities.

By comparison, 441 people died from cocaine, methamphetamine or opioid overdoses in 2019.

The staggering numbers angered Supervisor Matt Haney, who has been calling for San Francisco to pay closer attention to the issue.

“These lives should have been saved,” Haney said. “This should have shocked the conscience of the entire city. Every single leader in our city should be working on stopping this.”

Fatal overdoses have proven even more deadly than COVID-19 for San Francisco. The pandemic has claimed 241 lives in The City since it began in early 2020.

“This is the most deadly epidemic killing people in our city,” Haney said. “It deserves a similar level of focus, coordination and urgency as we devoted to COVID-19.”