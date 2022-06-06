San Fran’s Chesa Boudin feuds with police who won’t show up to help him in a raid

By

San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin feuds with police who won’t show up to help him in a raid

by Tori Richards, Washington Examiner, 6/1/22

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin seized control of a burglary ring investigation developed by police, but his efforts embarrassingly backfired when no one agreed to transport a suspect and evidence after the raid, officials said.

The move backfired on Boudin when media reports surfaced that he resorted to renting a U-Haul to confiscate 130 banker’s boxes of electronics, the San Francisco Police Officers Association said.

“Boudin is creating his own facts to save his political career,” SFPOA President Tracy McCray told the Washington Examiner. “SFPD officers developed this case from the beginning. While we cannot reveal details of the investigation, the DA was insistent on marching ahead on his own timeline, on his own, even though that jeopardized aspects of the investigation.”

The far-left Boudin faces a recall election on June 7 over what is called a “criminals first” mandate that mirrors the approach of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. The pair have adopted a policy of not pursuing aggressive prosecution for many crimes and refuse to contest parole.

Both men were swept into office in 2020 with funding from George Soros and support from Black Lives Matter. Gascon is facing his own recall that appears on track to qualify for an election.

The poll numbers do not look good for either district attorney, with Boudin “on the brink of political oblivion,” SFGate reported.

Boudin’s office was contacted for comment on the sting, which took down the alleged leader of an international car burglary ring. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office took credit for “Operation Bulldog” in a press release heralding the recovery of 1,000 stolen electronics such as phones, tablets, and computers.

“The POA, as is often the case, is lying,” said Rachel Marshall, director of communications for Boudin. She did not elaborate on her statement.

One thing that is not in dispute: Officers told Boudin, “No thanks,” when asked to help clean up after the raid.

“We can arrest somebody. We can put handcuffs on them. How do we transport them to the county jail without a car? How do we seize evidence without a truck to move evidence?” Boudin told Mission Local. “Usually what we do is ask the police to come to assist at that stage of the process. And we did here. I was shocked they said ‘no’ … They were too busy.”

However, Boudin had been warned by detectives that once he took over the investigation, it was his responsibility to finish, and they wanted no further part of it, McCray said.

“What’s bizarre is that the district attorney did not request the resources, such as a truck, from Homeland Security or the Postal Service, a common tactic SFPD uses when resources are not available for an operation,” McCray said. “Managing Boudin’s arrogance and ignorance is not the responsibility of the SFPD.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott did not return a request for comment. Scott had his own run-in with Boudin’s office when he terminated an agreement that allowed the DA to investigate officer excessive force cases after a DA investigator testified that she withheld evidence from the police in a case.