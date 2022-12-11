San Fran’s Failing Political Policies Should Forewarn the Country

By

San Francisco’s Failing Political Policies Should Forewarn the Country

It’s not a secret that San Francisco is a ‘dumpster fire’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/7/22

It’s not a secret that San Francisco is a “dumpster fire,” as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently called it. San Francisco was once named the most beautiful city in America. The city is utterly calamitous today with decades of Democrat leadership and mismanagement – the last Republican Mayor of San Francisco was George Christopher, elected and served 1956 to 1964.

Following Mayor Christopher was Democrat Mayor Jack Shelley, 1964 to 1968, the first Democrat Mayor in a string of 11 successive Democrat Mayors. Then came Democrat Mayor Joe Aliotto 1968 to 1976. Democrat Mayor George Moscone was elected 1976 and served until he was assassinated in 1978 by Dan White, at which time then SF Supervisor Diane Feinstein succeeded Moscone, and served 1978 to 1988 when she was termed out. Democrat Art Agnos followed and served 1988 to 1992. Democrat Frank Jordan served as Mayor of San Francisco from 1992 to 1996. Democrat Willie Brown served as Mayor 1996 to 2004. Democrat Gavin Newsom was elected SF Mayor in 2004 and served until 2011. Democrat Mayor Ed Lee was elected in 2011 and served until his death in 2017. Democrat Mark Farrell then served as Mayor from January 23 to July 11, 2018, leading up to Democrat Mayor London Breed today, who was elected in 2018.

Notably, Democrat Willie Brown was elected to the California Assembly in 1964 and served until 1995. He was the 58th Speaker of the California Assembly 1980 to 1995.

Is it incompetence, inexperience, corruption that leads to the destructive policies? It could be all of the above, but the results are the same – destruction of society. The policies enacted by these Democrat Mayors over the last 58 years since the last Republican city leader, tell the story of how the most beautiful city in America turned into a dumpster fire:

Open drug use.

Homeless living on the streets.

City funded drug dens.

Government employees fired for being White.

Restricted gun ownership.

Quashed property rights.

Defunded police.

Decriminalized psychedelic drug use.

Illegal immigrants allowed to vote.

Mass retail store closures.

Vacant Residential Unit Tax.

All landlords within the city must give tenants facing eviction a 10-day warning period in order to have time to fix or pay off whatever is needed to avoid being ousted.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised city residents to not call 911 unless it was for a life-threatening medical emergency.

San Francisco, already suffering from a police shortage, placed 120 police officers on administrative leave for opting out of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

San Francisco Apartment Association and Small Property Owners of San Francisco Institute argue that legislation passed in July by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors that relieves all back rent on small businesses that were shut down for a long time during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as salons, gyms, tattoo shops, and other similar establishments, goes too far and simply removes any unpaid rent without compensation.

San Francisco International Airport mandated all 50,000 employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced in November a new 18-month guaranteed income program for low-income transgender, nonbinary, gender nonconforming, and intersex residents in the city.

San Francisco’s proposed plan to open 12 supervised drug consumption sites.

The Folsom Street Fair – the world’s largest celebration of kink, leather, and “alternative” sexualities.

San Francisco city government temporarily closed an In-N-Out fast food burger restaurant during Covid lockdowns and partial re-openings, over the company’s refusal to force customers to prove they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The City by the Bay required a vaccine ID to purchase a burger and fries, but no ID to vote. San Francisco allows open meth and heroin purchases and use on city streets, homeless vagrants to poop on the sidewalks, and thieves to rip off Walgreens daily, but if you wanted a Double-Double and a chocolate shake during Covid, you needed to prove you were vaccinated.

It’s not just the city’s Mayors who have led to the mass destruction of the city.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Rep. Barbara Lee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, State Sen. Scott Wiener, Assemblyman Tom Ammiano, Sen. Mark Leno, Assemblyman Phil Ting, all hail from San Francisco and have all contributed to the city’s heartbreaking demise through legislation and destructive policies.

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi is seen as an heir-apparent future politician.

A focus on recent legislation by Democrat San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener highlights the demise. Here is some of his 2022 legislation:

SB 107 – Provides refuge for trans kids and their families in California so they can avoid criminal prosecution for seeking or allowing gender-affirming care in states like Texas.

SB 866 (Teens Choose Vaccines Act) – Allows teens 12 and over to get vaccinated without parental consent

SB 834 (No Tax Exemption for Insurrection) – Ends tax-exempt status for nonprofits that engage in or support insurrection or overthrowing elections

SB 836 – Extends the safeguards from SB 785 (Wiener, 2018), which protected a person’s immigration status in a public court record

SB 922 (Jumpstarting Sustainable Transportation Act) – Cuts red tape and speeds up sustainable bike, bus, light rail, pedestrian and other transportation projects

SB 923 (TGI Inclusive Care Act) – Requires health providers and staff who interact with transgender, gender non-conforming, and intersex (TGI) people to undergo cultural competency training to help them provide inclusive care

SB 1106 (Fresh Start Act) – Helps people clear their record and reenter society — such as getting a job and housing — even if they can’t pay restitution fines

SB 1228 (Genetic Privacy for Sexual Assault Victims Act) – Protects sexual assault survivors and other victims by prohibiting the retention of DNA profiles collected from victims by local law enforcement agencies — including rape kits for sexual assault survivors

SB 1336 – Provides targeted tax relief to California’s struggling, legal cannabis businesses

San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener’s 2021 legislation:

SB 10 – Provides a powerful tool for local governments to upzone neighborhoods to 10 unit apartment buildings in an expedited process, as long as the upzoned areas are not sprawl.

SB 57 – Legalizes Overdose Prevention Programs (safe consumption sites) in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles County.

SB 225 (Bodily Autonomy, Dignity and Choice Act) – Provides children (some of whom may identify as intersex) and their families a chance to make informed decisions about major surgeries to change variations in the appearance of genitalia and other sex characteristics.

SB 234 (SUPPORT Act – Supporting Underserved Young People for Positive Resets and Transitions) – Creates a $100 million forgivable loan program to fund new housing, or acquire existing housing, for transition age youth between ages 16 and 26.

SB 260 (Climate Corporate Accountability Act) – Mandates all companies with over $1 billion in gross annual revenue disclose and set up targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

SB 357 (Safer Streets for All Act) – Repeals discriminatory loitering law that targets sex workers and trans women of color

SB 379 (Equitable and Inclusive UC Healthcare Act) – Ensures that University of California Health System (UC Health) contracts with healthcare facilities that allow UC staff practicing in those facilities to provide a full range of healthcare services, including reproductive and gender-affirming care.

SB 467 – Halts the issuance or renewal of permits for hydraulic fracturing (fracking), acid well stimulation treatments, cyclic steaming, and water and steam flooding starting January 1, 2022, and then prohibits these extraction methods entirely starting January 1, 2027.

SB 477 (Housing Data Act) – Strengthens California’s housing data collection to ensure the state and the public understand the impact and effectiveness of state housing laws.

SB 478 (Housing Opportunity Act) – Ensures that areas already zoned to allow multifamily housing up to ten units are able to legally accommodate this type of housing, doing away with abusive requirements that make it effectively impossible to build anything other than a large single-family home despite the multi-family zoning.

SB 519 – Decriminalizes possession and personal use of psychedelics.

The warnings are many and are overt – supporting any candidate from San Francisco for national office will only advance more of the policies which led to the dumpster fire ruination the City-by-the-Bay now resembles.