San Joaquin Sheriff Discloses Massive Voter Roll Anomalies in California County

This may be one of the biggest election scandals in the State. Yet, it had been known for years. The GOP Chair of San Joaquin County, Dwight Williams has done and said nothing about this. The CRP Chair, Jessica Patterson, even with the evidence, acts like Joe Biden and says we have “fair and honest elections. Randy Berholtz, Chair of the CRP Election Integrity Committee has few meetings and no recommendations for lawsuits to stop these corrupt voting rolls and the absentee ballots sent out to the dead and those living for years in other States.

“Towards the end of the press conference, before taking questions from the media, Captain Hardy addresses some discrepancies in the voter rolls they discovered during their investigation:

93 people registered w/ birthdate of 1850

232 registered at local prisons

4,144 voters registered over the age of 90 (there’s only 10.3k residents over 80 in that county…this number would drop off significantly at 90)

125 registered to a non-profit, NGO or business

~300 voters with no first name

110 potential double voters – same name, DOB, and address but different Voter ID numbers

people registered at various homeless shelters https://twitter.com/CannConActual/status/1627760425839337472?s=20

and one voter registered named… “Jesus Christ”



Oh, and this does not count the DEAD voters getting absentee ballots in the County.

Why did it take a local sheriff, investigation the illegal actions of a Democrat Lodi city councilman to discover this? For years we have been talking about all these problems—yet the California Republican Party has approved of these corrupt actions and told the public, “nothing to see here.” Until people in power like Williams, Patterson and Berholtz due their duty, it will be impossible to have an honest government. You would think that the GOP Chair of the County, Dwight Williams, would be demanding the CRP sue to fix the voting rolls. But he has been as silent as a church mouse. Oh, all three want to be elected as officers of the CRP for the “great” job they have done.

San Joaquin Sheriff Discloses Massive Voter Roll Anomalies in California County

By Brian Lupo, The Gateway Pundit, 2/20/23

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported on a press conference about the arrest of a Lodi city councilmember named Shakir Khan. The San Joaquin Sheriff discovered the election crimes while serving a search warrant for non-election related findings regarding Khan’s businesses in the city.

KCRA reported:

[Khan] is accused of stashing 41 ballots at his home. Investigators also say he registered 23 people to vote at his home and that his email and phone number were used to register 47 others. Body camera footage showed voters telling detectives how Khan allegedly pressured them to vote for him and how he allegedly falsified voter registration documents.

Two of these issues have been scrutinized when found in other jurisdictions across the country: the 1850 birthdate (various other birthdates used) and the 90+ voter population.

This is the San Joaquin Sheriff conducting this investigation and disclosing this information to the public, so if there were an explanation for the 1850 birthdate relating to privacy protection, protected individuals, etc., it is likely they would have found this during their investigation. They did claim at the end they are working with the local registrar of voters.

As for the 90+ population, San Joaquin, according to the 2020 census, there are 751,615 people living in San Joaquin. In the 2010 Census, out of 308M Americans, 1.9M were over 90, or .6% of the population. Using that average for San Joaquin, it would mean there are approximately 4500 90+ citizens in the county. This is on track with the 4,144 registered to vote, however, this is assuming a near 100% registration rate among the age group. It also means that all of those individuals are eligible to vote.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman discovered massive fraud and deception involving nursing home residents who are physically incapable of casting ballots but managed to cast them anyways in the 2020 election.

Many concerned Americans have taken these types of voter roll analysis into their own hands and made incredible discoveries similar to the ones disclosed above. California, however, only releases its voter rolls to candidates and political parties. Disclosing the data to outsiders can lead to prosecution.