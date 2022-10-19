By

San Jose wants to make sure it is financially impossible for folks to defend themselves, especially since the police can no longer defend the citizens and visitors of this city. Now they want you to buy liability insurance, the only city on the nation to do so, just to keep your guns. Think the poor and middle class, the crime victims, can afford this? Maybe they need to move out of town and the State, for their own safety. “San Jose, California’s, city council approved a $1,000 fine for residents who own firearms but refuse to follow the city’s liability insurance requirement for gun owners. Breitbart News noted that San Jose’s city council passed the gun liability insurance requirement on January 25, 2022. And the Mercury News observed that the liability insurance requirement for gun owners was mated with a mandate that gun owners pay $25-35 annually to a city-designated non-profit, the latter being described as a gun owners’ fee. On February 6 Breitbart News pointed out that San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) talked to Slate about seizing firearms from people who refuse to comply with the city’s new liability insurance requirement or to pay the city’s new gun owners’ fee. This will probably mean more unregistered guns in town. Hence more crime.

San Jose City Council Approves $1,000 Fine for Refusing to Buy Gun Liability Insurance

AWR HAWKINS, Breitbart, 10/19/22

San Jose, California’s, city council approved a $1,000 fine for residents who own firearms but refuse to follow the city’s liability insurance requirement for gun owners.

Breitbart News noted that San Jose’s city council passed the gun liability insurance requirement on January 25, 2022. And the Mercury News observed that the liability insurance requirement for gun owners was mated with a mandate that gun owners pay $25-35 annually to a city-designated non-profit, the latter being described as a gun owners’ fee.

On February 6 Breitbart News pointed out that San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) talked to Slate about seizing firearms from people who refuse to comply with the city’s new liability insurance requirement or to pay the city’s new gun owners’ fee.

On Tuesday, October 18, the San Jose city council voted on penalties for refusing the liability insurance mandate and settled on levying “up to $1,000 in fines,” according to the Mercury News.

The penalty fee structure is $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second, and $1,000 for the third.

Mayor Liccardo commented on the passage of the penalty fee structure, saying, “City staff is moving forward with regulations needed to implement this first-in-the-nation law to reduce gun deaths and injuries with a careful, balanced approach. I look forward to seeing this up and running next year.”