By

San Jose is not the only city unable to recruit NEW cops—but losing the current ones at a fast pass. Few people are willing to take a job where crooks are shooting at them and government is protecting the crooks. Few are willing to take an oath of office and then told not to enforce the law. “The chronic staffing issue also impacts the daily workload, officers said. According to the union’s survey, more than 600 union members said SJPD isn’t adequately staffed to provide “a swift 911 call,” as nearly 350 officers said they have had to wait for a long time for backup. Among 115 detectives who responded to the survey, 96 of them don’t feel they have enough time to fully investigate crimes with the current workloads. “City leaders continue to play with the numbers—trying to account for people who are in the academy, in the field training program or on disability as the overall staffing numbers,” Pritchard said. “That is just not accurate. It creates a false sense of security, and the residents are going to be the ones who continue to be victims as crime continues to rise.” Then you have government lying to the people as to the real number of on duty police ready for action. This is corruption at the highest level. Trust government—not in San Jose. Live in San Jose—only if you want to live a risky life.

San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops

by Tran Nguyen, San Jose Spotlight, 8/10/22 https://

The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said.

A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of five officers cited the lack of support from the city as the reason. Officers said issues such as salary and benefits also contribute to their departure plans.

Union leaders said the issue is years in the making and the result of city leaders failing to address chronic staffing issues. The police union is in contract negotiations with the city. According to city officials, the police union’s latest proposal is a 14% pay increase over two years—8% in 2022-23 and 6% in 2023-24—and a $5,000 bonus.

“These numbers are jaw dropping,” union President Sean Pritchard told San José Spotlight, adding 77 other officers, eligible for retirement, plan to do so in the next three years. “We’re drowning. SJPD is calling 911, and there’s no lifeline.”

The survey includes answers from 680 officers—less than half of all union members, spokesperson Tom Saggau told San José Spotlight. The union believes the real number of officers planning to resign would be much higher if all members responded, Saggau added.