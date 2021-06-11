San Jose: Gun Insurance (Tax) to Pay for Violence: Scam to Price Guns Out of Hands of Potential Victims

Democrats love taxes. Now the Democrats in San Jose, who have allowed criminal to roam their streets want money to “fight” crime. They want to put a violence tax on your gun. I would call the gun an tool for anti-violence. But, when you are trying to get money to finance socialism and you do not want people to have self-protection, a tax on guns makes sense.
Funny, the criminals will not be recorded when they buy or steal guns. The criminals will not pay a tax on their guns—only those trying to protect their and property would be taxed. What a scam. How about a tax on knives, poison, special tax on cars to pay for drunk drivers—as the Democrat known you can make up a story to tax anything—just give government your money, all your money.
Will San Jose pass gun insurance, taxes?
Emly Hoeven, CalMatters, 6/9/21
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks during a press conference following a mass shooting at a rail yard on May 26, 2021. Photo by Randy Vazquez, Bay Area News Group
Gun owners in San Jose would have to insure their weapons, pay a fee to cover taxpayer costs associated with gun violence and be video recorded while purchasing firearms under a plan Mayor Sam Liccardo released Tuesday. The 10-step agenda, introduced after last month’s mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard, would go further than state lawmakers were willing to last week, when they rejected a bill that would have taxed firearms and ammunition to fund gun violence prevention programs. Gun rights advocates are preparing to sue San Jose if the city council approves Liccardo’s plan — and they could very well have a good chance in court. A federal judge last week declared California’s three-decades-old ban on assault weapons unconstitutional, the third time he’s blocked the state’s strictest-in-the-nation gun control laws.
