San Jose: Gun Insurance (Tax) to Pay for Violence: Scam to Price Guns Out of Hands of Potential Victims

June 11, 2021 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Democrats love taxes.  Now the Democrats in San Jose, who have allowed criminal to roam their streets want money to “fight” crime.  They want to put a violence tax on your gun.  I would call the gun an tool for anti-violence.  But, when you are trying to get money to finance socialism and you do not want people to have self-protection, a tax on guns makes sense.

“Gun owners in San Jose would have to insure their weapons, pay a fee to cover taxpayer costs associated with gun violence and be video recorded while purchasing firearms under a plan Mayor Sam Liccardo released Tuesday.”

Funny, the criminals will not be recorded when they buy or steal guns.  The criminals will not pay a tax on their guns—only those trying to protect their and property would be taxed.  What a scam.  How about a tax on knives, poison, special tax on cars to pay for drunk drivers—as the Democrat known you can make up a story to tax anything—just give government your money, all your money.

Will San Jose pass gun insurance, taxes?

Emly Hoeven, CalMatters,  6/9/21   

 San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks during a press conference following a mass shooting at a rail yard on May 26, 2021. Photo by Randy Vazquez, Bay Area News Group

Gun owners in San Jose would have to insure their weapons, pay a fee to cover taxpayer costs associated with gun violence and be video recorded while purchasing firearms under a plan Mayor Sam Liccardo released Tuesday. The 10-step agenda, introduced after last month’s mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard, would go further than state lawmakers were willing to last week, when they rejected a bill that would have taxed firearms and ammunition to fund gun violence prevention programs. Gun rights advocates are preparing to sue San Jose if the city council approves Liccardo’s plan — and they could very well have a good chance in court. A federal judge last week declared California’s three-decades-old ban on assault weapons unconstitutional, the third time he’s blocked the state’s strictest-in-the-nation gun control laws.

