San Jose Mayor to Trump; Ship Your Illegal Aliens to Us—WE LOVE THEM

President Trump has stated he is thinking about sending illegal aliens to sanctuary cities. Remember, President Obama sent tens of thousands of illegal alien children to 49 States—only Hawaii did not get any. I think these were the first illegal aliens seen by Alaskans. Now, the Mayor of San Jose is loving it—he wants them. “In the same week South Bay labor leaders slammed him for wanting to weaken local sanctuary policies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo made national headlines for telling President Donald Trump in a tweet how much he supports undocumented immigrants. “We welcome any families willing to endure such extraordinary hardships and to take such tremendous risks to be a part of our great country,” Liccardo tweeted, appending the statement with the hashtags #VamosSanJose and #WeAreSanJose. I bet San Jose can take thousands of illegal aliens. Heck, mark Zuckerberg has a gigantic mansion—with a wall—he can take a couple thousand and they would be safe behind the wall. L.A. County lost over 14,000 in population in the last year—it could take at least that many more illegal aliens!

Maria Ortiz, at left, a Mexican immigrant has been living in the United States for 23 years. “I am single. I work so hard to stay. I never needed support from the government,” Ortiz said. She is not a citizen and works as a janitor, she said during an immigration protest outside Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. ///ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: – MINDY SCHAUER, ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER – Shot 111713 – immig.fast.11.19 Advocates for immigration reform will camp our near the office of Rep. Ed Royce for five days, where they will stage a fast. They are asking OC’s Republican leaders in Congress to publicly support an overhaul to the nation’s immigration laws, including the so-called pathway to citizenship that would create a process for some 11 million people living in the U.S. illegally the right to become citizens.

Mayor Sam Liccardo to Trump: San Jose Welcomes Migrants

By Jennifer Wadsworth, San Jose Inside, 4/12/19

After taking flak for his stance on local sanctuary policy, Sam Liccardo made the news for expressing support for migrants at the border.

In the same week South Bay labor leaders slammed him for wanting to weaken local sanctuary policies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo made national headlines for telling President Donald Trump in a tweet how much he supports undocumented immigrants.

“We welcome any families willing to endure such extraordinary hardships and to take such tremendous risks to be a part of our great country,” Liccardo tweeted, appending the statement with the hashtags #VamosSanJose and #WeAreSanJose.

The mayor’s comment came in response to a Washington Post article and Trump’s declaration on Twitter Friday that his administration is giving “strong considerations to placing illegal immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.”

Trump added: “The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy—so this should make them very happy!”

While officials in San Francisco and Oakland objected to Trump’s threats of using immigrants as pawns, Liccardo took a different tack by saying send them on over.

Sanctuary policies prevent local police agencies and jails from being deputized to enforce federal immigration laws. In Santa Clara County, the sanctuary rules go beyond the statewide standard by also prohibiting local police from notifying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about release dates of undocumented inmates convicted in the past decade of serious or violent crimes.

That local standard came under renewed scrutiny with the Feb. 28 murder of 59-year-old South San Jose resident Bambi Larson, the arrest of 24-year-old undocumented immigrant Carlos Arevalo-Carranza in connection to the crime and revelations that he had been released multiple times from jail twice in the preceding months.

In response, county supervisors Dave Cortese and Mike Wasserman brought forward a proposal to align local policy with state law by allowing local authorities to tell ICE about release dates for inmates with certain criminal convictions. That wouldn’t have prevented Arevalo-Carranza from walking free before Larson’s slaying, as he didn’t have any statutorily defined “serious or violent” convictions to his name. Regardless, a whole host of local leaders—Liccardo among them—joined the chorus demanding such a change.

“Should there be changes to the county policy, they would apply only to violent criminals—not to our predominantly law-abiding immigrant community,” the mayor wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week that included a translation in Spanish. “I also want to assure our residents that I will continue supporting our immigrant community and work to ensure everyone’s rights—regardless of their legal status—are protected.”

Though Liccardo was far from the only one to espouse that view, the South Bay Labor Council singled him out in a resolution Thursday condemning his rhetoric as divisive and damaging. “Sam Liccardo is using the tragic death of Bambi Larson to conflate immigration and crime,” it reads before calling on him to “stop his demagoguery.”

Nothing in the rebuke goes after every single police chief in the South Bay, District Attorney Jeff Rosen or San Jose Councilman Johnny Khamis. Also absent is any mention of the four out of five county supervisors—including labor-aligned Cortese and Cindy Chavez—who voted for exploring ways to chip away at local sanctuary policies.