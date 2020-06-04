By

Thanks to those using the murder of a man in Minneapolis, thousands of businesses have been looted and burned—some never to open again. Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs—including many minorities. Another INTENDED consequence of the riots is the theft of drugs from pharmacies—so the local community, many minorities no longer able to get needed medication to save their lives. “Garcia Pharmacy was robbed just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday, and most of the pharmacy’s medications were stolen, damaged or contaminated. Surveillance footage shows someone throwing an object and smashing the pharmacy’s window, with people then running inside to steal. The pharmacy’s owner, James Wong, is telling some of his clients that their medication is not available due to the looting. He is also worried that these missing drugs could lead to even more damage. “We’ve been helping the community for so long and it’s a slap in the face to go through this experience,” Wong told KTVU. The thieves wore masks and filled their backpacks with prescription pill bottles. Wong told KTVU that they stole hundreds of patients’ medications, among them drugs to treat diabetes, epilepsy and blood pressure. He also told the television station that the looters came back a few times before driving off once he started sharing their license plate combinations to police. Yes, and this is a minority OWNED business that has been harmed. Seriously, this is not about protesting a murder, it is about using the murder as a cover for theft, vandalism and hate. Where is the media outrage for that? Where is the Pelosi/Newsom outrage for that? This is from San Jose, why hasn’t the Governor denounced it—after all, it is a minority owner business. Maybe he thinks it is not the “right” minority to care about? Another reason to Recall Newsom.

(Photo by Ted Soqui)

San Jose Pharmacy Looted: Customers Left Without Medications

Logan Ratick, SaraCarterblog, 6/4/20

–

Amid a period of nationwide unrest, looters targeted a pharmacy in San Jose, California on Sunday that has been serving the community during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Garcia Pharmacy was robbed just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday, and most of the pharmacy’s medications were stolen, damaged or contaminated. Surveillance footage shows someone throwing an object and smashing the pharmacy’s window, with people then running inside to steal.

The pharmacy’s owner, James Wong, is telling some of his clients that their medication is not available due to the looting. He is also worried that these missing drugs could lead to even more damage.

“We’ve been helping the community for so long and it’s a slap in the face to go through this experience,” Wong told KTVU.

The thieves wore masks and filled their backpacks with prescription pill bottles. Wong told KTVU that they stole hundreds of patients’ medications, among them drugs to treat diabetes, epilepsy and blood pressure. He also told the television station that the looters came back a few times before driving off once he started sharing their license plate combinations to police.

“This is the first time I ever felt scared in San Jose,” said Wong. “I’ve been born and raised here. It was just a weird experience to go through.”

Wong added that he doesn’t know “if they opened some of the bottles and switched medications. We don’t know if they spit in them.”

He adds that he’s had to destroy most of his inventory. Even though the looters did not steal opioids or morphine, they took anti-psychotic medication.

“It’s really dangerous when medications get out to the general public,” Wong told KTVU. “They are not used correctly especially when there’s not supervision.”

He estimates $50,000 worth of drugs was stolen, with hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage done from the break-in.

“I have to say something,” Wong said. “This is getting completely out of hand now.”

To read the full report, click here.