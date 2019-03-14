By

If the Democrat Mayor of San Jose was serious he would be asking for the repeal of SB 54—which CAUSED the murder of Bambi Larsen. If the Police Chief was serious, he would order the arrest of the co-conspirators in this case, Gavin Newsom and Jerry Brown—plus Xavier Beccera. They are responsible for not allowing law enforcement to keep this animal behind bars. “ San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo decried the policy too. “It is long overdue for the County to reconsider its current policy of ignoring ICE hold requests for predatory felons, which undermines the safety of the very immigrant communities we collectively seek to protect,” he said in a statement. “The County’s policy has nothing to do with the City’s decades-long policy of declining to have police engage in federal immigration enforcement, which was implemented to protect public safety. In contrast, the current County policy of ignoring detainer requests for individuals arrested for strike offenses and convicted of multiple felonies undermines public safety, and violates common sense.” Then atop violating Federal law and allow cops to take known criminals off the street, Mr. Mayors. Otherwise it is just a publicity stunt. Maybe the Larsen family should sue you for not allowing the police to do their job?

San Jose Police Chief: State’s Policies Shielded Suspected Murderer

By Scott Davidson, American Action News, 3/13/19

Authorities arrested suspected murderer Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza Monday for the slaying of 59-year-old Bambi Larson.

The Department of Homeland Security previously deported the 24-year-old Salvadorian national in Texas; however, he later crossed the border successfully and traveled to California, where he gained notoriety with arrests for possession of meth, kidnapping, and burglary.

Between 2014 and Monday, California law enforcement arrested Carranza 10 times.

ICE asked the police to hold Carranza six of those times, but because of California’s sanctuary policies, local law enforcement had to ignore those detainer requests. (SFist)

The latest revelations in the murder of Larson in suburban San Jose are guaranteed to direct the Fox News outrage machine toward the Bay Area once again. The initial details in Monday’s arrest of suspect Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, accused of breaking into Larson’s home on February 28 and stabbing her repeatedly, described the 24-year-old as a “transient,” “undocumented,” and “a Salvadorian national.” But his background is beginning to sound more alarming, as KGO reports that ICE had tried to detain him at least half a dozen times, and that station now describes him as a “self-admitted gang member with a long history of arrests.”

“In 2015 he was arrested for paraphernalia,” San Jose police chief Eddie Garcia told KGO. “In 2015, he was convicted of burglary in San Jose. In 2016, battery of an officer, resisting arrest and entering and occupying a property.” DNA evidence has tied Carranza to Larson’s murder.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo decried the policy too. “It is long overdue for the County to reconsider its current policy of ignoring ICE hold requests for predatory felons, which undermines the safety of the very immigrant communities we collectively seek to protect,” he said in a statement. “The County’s policy has nothing to do with the City’s decades-long policy of declining to have police engage in federal immigration enforcement, which was implemented to protect public safety. In contrast, the current County policy of ignoring detainer requests for individuals arrested for strike offenses and convicted of multiple felonies undermines public safety, and violates common sense.”

A neighbor of Larson’s who spoke to KGO agreed. “I’m always surprised by the ones that have a long record,” Thousand Oaks resident Ron Hines told the station. “How do they keep getting out? The justice system sometimes I think just fails us in that respect.