San Jose SCAMS Voters: Road $ to be Used for Government Transit Instead

By

This is the best argument for voting NO on every tax increase and bond measure. Government lies. In 2016 the Transportation Authority went to the ballot for $1.5 billion ($3 billion after interest to Wall street is paid). The money was for streets, roads and freeways—now they are going to spend it on money losing government transit. They lied in 2016 and the folks who supported it for better roads are now being taught the lesson of government—government lies. “At its board meeting on Thursday, VTA will start to consider the policy as part of its legislative agenda (Agenda 7.2), and may talk generally about the role of a climate emergency in the sustainability report (Agenda 7.4). The proposed legislative agenda includes this “Climate Emergency: VTA will support legislative efforts to avert climate change by federal, state, regional and local entities. We will support efforts to reduce single occupant vehicle use in policies and practice in our own organization as well as our local cities, counties and transportation partners.” Worse, government instead of spending the approved money to fix the roads—will use the money to make it harder for folks to drive—maybe taking the San Fran example of barring cars from major streets. Corruption is the rule in California government. This is just another example.

VTA considers shifting Measure B funding from highways to transit; San Jose considers opposition

Greentrain.com, 1/9/20

In response to strong advocacy by residents motivated by the climate emergency, led by youth participating in the global climate movement – VTA will start to consider the possibility of diverting transportation Measure B funding from highways and expressways to local transit.



VTA proposes “climate emergency” legislative priority

At its board meeting on Thursday, VTA will start to consider the policy as part of its legislative agenda (Agenda 7.2), and may talk generally about the role of a climate emergency in the sustainability report (Agenda 7.4).

The proposed legislative agenda includes this “Climate Emergency: VTA will support legislative efforts to avert climate change by federal, state, regional and local entities. We will support efforts to reduce single occupant vehicle use in policies and practice in our own organization as well as our local cities, counties and transportation partners.”

But San Jose City Council proposes opposition to highway funds shift



Later this month, at its board meeting on January 28th, San Jose City Council will consider a resolution to oppose shifting funds from highways to transit. This was initially scheduled for today, January 9, but was postponed by the Mayor.

Santa Clara County’s transportation funding Measure B, passed in 2016 included $1.5 billion in funding for highways and expressways, and only $500 Million to run local transit. Since the measure passed, VTA’s budget woes have resulted in cutbacks to planned improvements to bus and light rail service even before the improvements rolled out, and transit ridership has continued to fall.

Recently, the City of San Jose and County of Santa Clara have passed climate emergency resolutions, acknowledging the mounting evidence of harm from climate change, and the urgent need to take action.

Transportation has become the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in California. The state has recently changed its flagship environmental law based on robust evidence that the amount of miles driven is the most important way to assess the environmental impact of transportation.

What you can do

If you agree that action to address the climate emergency justifies changing funding priorities to increase spending on transit and reduce funding on projects that increase driving, send a note to the VTA Board and – especially if you are a San Jose resident – to San Jose City Council (see contact information below).

If you have time, come to the VTA board and speak in favor of a climate emergency declaration that motivates change in spending priorities. The meeting starts at 5:30 at County HQ, 70 West Hedding Street in San Jose.