San Jose School Board: Bonds for Housing/Not Education

Did you really think government education was about education? The San Jose School Board has outed itself as a quasi city council, Board of Supervisors and State legislators. Instead of spending its money on education, they want a $60 million bond (which, with interest will cost almost $120 million) to build housing for teachers. What they are doing is setting up a caste system—government workers get the benefits, the rest of us pay the cost.

In reality, this will push more to leave California. Too bad this school board continues to allow unions to run the classrooms. Oh, if passed, those bonds will mandate that only those that pay bribes to unions (called dues) will be allowed to work on the project. That means an added 15-20% to the cost of the project. In other words, unions take 20% off the top. You can bet the unions will be major donors to this scam.

“The San Jose Unified School District will ask voters to approve a $60 million general obligation bond for affordable teacher and staff housing in one of the nation’s most expensive real estate markets.

San Jose teachers are finding it next to impossible to secure homes near work. The average rent for an apartment in San Jose is now around $2,762. The average unit is around 885 square feet. “