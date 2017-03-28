San Luis Obispo: Car Thefts UP 52% Thanks to Prop. 47

I have some really good friends in the city of San Luis Obispo. But, thanks to Prop. 57, I will not be visiting them—can’t. In one year, thanks to the passage of Prop. 57, car thefts are up 52%. This is the measure that gives you a ticket if you steal under $950 from a car. So, phones, tablets, wallets, computers are FREE in California—any criminal can steal it without worrying about jail time. Criminals love California—AB 109 released 50,000 from prison and the really confused Jerry Brown, with armed guards, is about to release another 9500. Then you have Prop. 57 that allows rapists with drug or give alcohol to their victims a jail term equal to them of a simple assault. I am surprised rapists are not more aware they are safe.

“Chief Deanna Cantrell says general crime increased 11 percent in 2016 over 2015. She says the increase is reflective of a statewide trend and “can be partially attributed to Proposition 47, which reduced certain drug possession felonies and some thefts under $950 from felonies to misdemeanors.”

There were 38 rapes, 21 robberies and 118 aggravated assaults in 2016.

The most common property crime in the city was thefts from cars. There were 673 reported cases in 2016 — a 52-percent increase over 2015.”

Any wonder gun sales are up—government refuses to protect citizens.