San Luis Obispo gun advocates take aim at new law restricting ammo sales

Aja Goare, KSBY, 7/7/19



A new California law restricting the sale of ammunition took effect last week and San Luis Obispo County gun advocates are firing back at what they call a misguided attempt to curb crime.

The law, which took effect July 1, requires people buying ammunition to pay $1 to complete a background check at the point of sale before purchasing ammunition.

The eligibility check runs the person’s ID through a database that searches for restrictions or prohibitions related to the person’s criminal record and gun purchasing history.

“It’s just making it harder on the law abiding citizen to buy ammo,” Bridge Sportsman Center Owner Art Bridge said.

Bridge Sportsman Center in Paso Robles is in its fifth decade of business and as the current owner of the family run shop, Bridge must follow the mandates outlined in the 2016 voter-supported Safety For All measure.

Ahead of the new regulations, customers nearly cleared out his selection.

“A lot of folks were concerned so they were buying pretty large quantities of ammo right before (July 1),” Bridge said.

The new law aims to curb gun violence, which claimed more than 3,000 lives in California in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“The laws don’t feel like they’re trying to stop gun violence,” Nathan Davis, a range safety officer at the Rifle Coastal Ranch said. “It feels like they’re targeted at shooters who just want to practice their Second Amendment right.”

According to Davis, his father recently purchased ammunition under the new requirements and his experience didn’t go smoothly.

Davis said, despite lawmaker’s claim that the eligibility check would only add a couple minutes onto a transaction, the process took exponentially more time than before.

Davis also agrees with Bridge’s argument that the new law harms tourism.

“Some of the hunters coming from out of state, they buy a non-residential hunting license but can’t go hunting,” Bridge said.

In most cases, ammunition cannot be brought to California from another state and non-California residents must now obtain a certificate of eligibility, which requires an online registration and background check, through California before they can buy ammo here.

Bridge and Davis both argue that the new law does little to stop criminals from getting a hold of guns and ammo and instead “punishes” law-abiding citizens.

“There could come a time when owning a gun in California could be a thing of the past,” Bridge said.

Several gun groups have recently filed suit in an attempt to repeal the law restricting ammunition purchases, as well as a law banning sale of guns to people under the age of 21.