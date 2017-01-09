San Mateo County finances strong, but concerns ahead: Controller warns of housing market plateau, Affordable Care Act changes

Like many California government finance experts, San Mateo County’s controller is cautiously optimistic — even if the future includes the housing market plateauing, a significant amount of infrastructure needing repair and the future of the Affordable Care Act hanging in the balance of a Republican-led Congress. Last week, Controller Juan Raigoza released the Popular Annual Financial Report providing the public with keen — and easy to read — insight into the county’s finances and its myriad responsibilities. Of the county’s $1.36 billion in expenses during fiscal year 2015-16, more than 82 percent went toward three core services — public safety, health and social services. But in reviewing the various budgetary data while comparing market trends as well as the nation’s political climate, Raigoza heeded caution as revenue may be evening out. “Things are pretty level compared to prior years,” Raigoza said, referencing the county’s $1.6 billion in revenue having only increased $400,000 this year. “What’s always the big unknown is what happens at the federal and state level. Because that always has an impact on local governments.” Perhaps one of the most pressing uncertainties is what will happen to the ACA, which for a county mandated to offer health services to the indigent could prove problematic. The county spent $265 million on its medical center and since the state expanded required service offerings, having more people covered with insurance was a valuable tool. Should federal support dwindle under the new presidential administration, Raigoza said the effects would likely trickle down to the county’s budget. “It’s hard to say what’s going to happen … the devil’s going to be in the details. It all depends on how it’s changed, if it’s changed,” Raigoza said. “Let’s say the ACA went away, it’s going to increase the number of uninsured and it’s going to take people off Medi-Cal. … What that means is the county’s going to continue to provide those services, but now we’re not going to have the revenue coming in.” The county must also think about repairs to its mental health center, which is antiquated and may need to be rebuilt in the near future. That center isn’t included in the county’s plans to spend $182 million on capital improvements and information technology upgrades, Raigoza noted. In total, officials should expect nearly $500 million in improvements over the coming years. Planned improvements for this 2016-17 fiscal year include nearly $22 million to replace the Coyote Point Animal Care Shelter, $32.9 million to replace the Public Safety Dispatch and Emergency Operations Center, $4.5 million for the Maple Street Shelter renovation and another $6.5 million for the Maguire Correctional Facility improvements. “The county does have plans to put quite a bit of money in both capital and IT projects. And it’s not only one-time expenses to build a building, whether it’s a fire station or mental health facility, there’s also additional monies that will be required on an annual basis to maintain that infrastructure,” Raigoza said. It’s also expected to cost millions of dollars to upgrade the county’s IT system that deals with property taxes, he added. The last fiscal year brought one of the highest upswings in property tax revenue with an 8 percent increase, as compared to 6 percent the last two years and just 1 percent in 2011-12. But indicators point to the market tapering off. Courtesy of Proposition 13, property tax remains fairly consistent for longtime property owners by keeping the percentage tied to the original assessed value. But when there’s a change in ownership, the property is reassessed to market value. In cases when a person sells the home they’ve owned for many years, the tax revenue can jump sometimes five times as much as before, Raigoza said. “Those are big jumps and the market in San Mateo [County] has been insane — $1.3 million for the average home is a lot of money,” Raigoza said. “But as the market slows down, that means the increase in assessed value will slow down and also there’s less transfers happening, less change in homeownership.” Even if sales were to plateau, it’s highly unlikely that property tax revenue would decrease. Instead, the county may just see less of an increase from year to year, he said. Plus with an extremely low unemployment rate and the well-known housing crisis continuing, Raigoza questioned how much more growth the county can handle. “I believe things are definitely slowing down compared to the last couple years. … The growth has been incredible. We’re at a point in San Mateo County where unemployment is [3.3] percent, it’s super low, it’s pretty much full employment. Then housing is in big demand and there’s little supply. If there’s growth, where are we going to put the people?” Raigoza said. “At the end of the day, that’s pretty much what it amounts to; we have limited capacity.” Quick points • The county’s net worth as of June 2016 was $1.8 billion, up $249 million. Revenue hit $1.6 billion and the county’s total expenses increased by $110 million to $1.36 billion. • The population increased to 766,041 residents, up about 7,000 people while unemployment is down to 3.3 percent from 7 percent in 2012. Average income per capita has also risen from about $80,000 in 2011 to $97,533 in 2015. • San Mateo County single-family home prices are the second highest on the Peninsula, trailing San Francisco County by just $25,000. The average property went for about $1.325 million last year. • The largest property tax generators include Pacific Gas and Electric contributing $20.3 million; Genentech paying $18.8 million, United Airlines at $17 million, Gilead Sciences at $12.3 million, Google at $9.2 million and Oracle at $7.3 million. • The county’s entire property assessment roll for the coming fiscal year is expected to hit $192 billion, up $13.5 billion. The county’s largest expense was on public protection — which includes the Sheriff’s Office and jail — at $358 million, up $36 million from the year before. That increase can in part be attributed to new jail opening, Raigoza noted. Other top expenses include $265 for health and sanitation, $265 million for the medical center and $222 million on public assistance. Visit controller.smcgov.org for more information.