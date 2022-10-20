By

San Mateo passes new electricity codes

City targeting new and existing buildings in removing natural gas

Curtis Driscoll Daily Journal, 10/19/22

To address climate concerns and greenhouse gas emissions, San Mateo’s City Council has passed more stringent requirements for replacing gas appliances and infrastructure with electric ones in new and existing homes and businesses.

At its Oct. 17 meeting, the council introduced a reach code ordinance that will target existing buildings and homes, one of the first cities on the Peninsula to do so. The ordinance calls for all-electric new construction, more electric vehicle infrastructure during new construction, and upgrading electric readiness and appliances during remodels of existing buildings.

“San Mateo is taking a big step forward in addressing climate change and working to make sure people have access to clean, safe and healthy home environments,” Mayor Rick Bonilla said in a press release. “These new reach codes that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are an important component of our work to lead our community toward a more sustainable future.”

Reach codes refer to local building energy codes that go beyond state requirements and require electric replacement or additions to appliances like stovetops, ovens, pool heaters and barbecues. The city passes new reach codes every three years, with the 2019 codes expiring this year. The council passed the reach codes to help address climate concerns and fulfill city priorities to address gas infrastructure. The city said buildings account for nearly 38% of the greenhouse gas emissions in San Mateo. A typical San Mateo residence has the following breakdown of fossil gas usage per appliance: 55% for water heating, 36% for space heating, 6% for cooking, and 3% for clothes drying.

“I think the education going on in the general public is a good thing,” Councilmember Joe Goethals said. “I think we are headed in the right direction, and I am proud of the ordinance tonight.”

The ordinance addresses existing building construction through remodels. Panel upgrades in residential buildings will require capacity for future electrification, while all residential kitchen and laundry renovations in single-family homes must include outlet installation for future electric use. Residential buildings will be prohibited from fuel gas infrastructure extension for fire pits, grills and pools. When new air conditioning is installed or replaced in homes, heat pump air conditioning will be required. Heat pump water heaters are required during addition or alteration projects that include water heater replacement.

All new construction must be electric, although commercial kitchens and biotech labs can apply for an exception. The current codes require new construction of all residential and office buildings to be all-electric. For electric vehicle charging stations, all homes must have a level two EV-ready space and a level one EV-ready space if a second space is provided. Residential and office buildings must also build up level two charging station capacity.

Questions about the financial impact remain, with some worried about the potential cost into the tens of thousands of dollars to switch appliances and associated construction costs. Proponents argue recent new rebates and financial programs offered by community choice aggregate Peninsula Clean will help, along with federal funding. Others say it is more cost-effective to transition in advance as part of a larger home improvement project.

Over the past year, city staff has worked to create reach codes that address both council and residential concerns. The city has held several council and community meetings to fine-tune the ordinance and address concerns. The council used a Sept. 19 study session to finalize the reach codes.

Some residents want to see a decarbonization ordinance targeting existing buildings. San Mateo Climate Action Team, a volunteer group working to support climate change actions and solutions, wants a requirement that all replacement of gas equipment in homes and businesses be electric or zero emissions in January 2025. City staff plan to explore a strategic road map to decarbonize existing buildings with a target date to phase out gas service in the community. The city will hire a consultant to look at its building stock and analyze possible approaches.