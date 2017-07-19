Sanctuary Cities Back Fire: MORE ICE Agents Going to Those Cities

By

ICE chief plans on sending hundreds of agents to sanctuary cities

By Josh Delk, The Hill, 07/18/17

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Thomas Homan said Tuesday that he plans on sending hundreds of agents to sanctuary cities in the near future as part of a major crackdown on illegal immigration.

Homan told Washington Examiner on Tuesday that he plans to address “ludicrous” sanctuary cities.

“In the America I grew up in, cities didn’t shield people who violated the law,” Homan told the publication. “What I want to get is a clear understanding from everybody, from the congressmen to the politicians to law enforcement to those who enter the country illegally, that ICE is open for business.”

According to the paper, Homan said he plans on sending hundreds of agents to those cities.

“We’re going to enforce the laws on the books without apology, we’ll continue to prioritize what we do,” Homan continued. “But it’s not OK to violate the laws of this country anymore, you’re going to be held accountable.”

During his interview with the Examiner, Homan also praised the Trump administration, saying it has “taken the handcuffs off law enforcement,” allowing them to address immigration more thoroughly.

“You can like President Trump, not like him, like his policies, not like his policies, but one thing no one can argue with is the effect they’ve had,” said Homan.

According to Homan, illegal border crossings have decreased by 70 percent under Trump and arrests inside the country have increased by 40 percent.

The 30-year immigration agency veteran also said he has gotten a green light to hire 10,000 new immigration agents, who will work to arrest illegal criminals sheltered in sanctuary cities.

Sanctuary cities are jurisdictions with policies limiting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agents and include cities such as New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Austin.

President Trump campaigned on cracking down on illegal immigration and stepping up border security.

Following his inauguration, many cities started declaring that they would protect illegal immigrants, sparking the debate over sanctuary cities.