‘Sanctuary Cities’ Get A Big Thumbs Down, Even From Hispanics: IBD/TIPP Poll

The first victims of illegal aliens? The legal Hispanic community—high taxes, crowded schools, crowded emergency rooms in hospitals, crime victims, loss of jobs. Polling show this community does not support sanctuary cities, since they become the first crime victims. “More interesting, while just 16% strongly support sanctuary cities, 45% strongly oppose the policy. Every one of the 41 demographic groups broken out by the IBD/TIPP poll opposes this policy, except for Democrats (only 44% oppose) it, liberals (38% oppose) and those between 18 and 24 (48% of whom oppose this policy). The strongest opposition comes from investors (71%), married women (70%), conservatives (79%), Gen-Xers (74%) and young boomers (72%). Even Hispanics oppose this policy by a 57% to 39% margin.” This is the opening needed by John Cox to beat Gavin Newsom. It is about public safety—win Gavin call legal Hispanics racist for waiting a safe community? Actually, I would not be surprised. What do you think?

JOHN MERLINE, Investors Business Daily, 6/7/18

Nearly two-thirds of the public oppose “sanctuary cities.” Less than a third say they back the policy, according to the latest IBD/TIPP Poll.

The IBD/TIPP poll asked about support for a policy in which “some cities in the U.S. do not report illegal immigrants who commit crimes to federal immigration authorities.”

It found that 64% oppose the policy, with just 31% supporting it.

More interesting, while just 16% strongly support sanctuary cities, 45% strongly oppose the policy.

Every one of the 41 demographic groups broken out by the IBD/TIPP poll opposes this policy, except for Democrats (only 44% oppose) it, liberals (38% oppose) and those between 18 and 24 (48% of whom oppose this policy).

The strongest opposition comes from investors (71%), married women (70%), conservatives (79%), Gen-Xers (74%) and young boomers (72%).

Even Hispanics oppose this policy by a 57% to 39% margin.

The sanctuary cities controversy erupted after President Trump started to more strictly enforce existing immigration laws. Cities across the country passed ordinances announcing that, to one degree or another, they wouldn’t cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, even when it involved illegal immigrants who had committed crimes.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, more than 150 cities and counties have declared themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.

Then last October, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill making California a sanctuary state. The law, which went into effect at the start of this year, bans state and local law enforcement from holding illegal aliens on the basis of federal immigration detainers, and bans law enforcement from asking anyone about their immigration status. It also in many cases prohibits them from sharing information with ICE — including the release of inmates from a county jail — that isn’t available to the general public.

That prompted the Justice Dept. to sue the state in March, claiming the state law obstructed enforcement of federal immigration laws. More than a dozen cities and counties in California have either joined the Justice suit or are passing ordinances exempting them from the state “sanctuary” law.

The Trump administration has attempted to withhold federal law enforcement grants from “sanctuary cities,” but a federal judge on Wednesday ruled in favor of the city of Philadelphia. The judge said that withholding certain law enforcement grants based on local immigration policies “violates statutory and constitutional law.” The judge added that the city’s policy of not complying fully with federal immigration authorities was “reasonable, rational” and “equitable.”

Previous IBD/TIPP polls have found public support for other Trump administration positions on immigration.

The February poll found that 50% approve of “the construction of physical and electronic barriers along the southern U.S. border.” Among independents, support is 65%.

It also found that 55% back limits on chain migration.

The IBD/TIPP poll in March 2017 found that 57% supported Trump’s plan to hire 10,000 more immigration agents and 58% support the deportation of illegal immigrants charged with a crime, even if they haven’t been convicted.

Other polls have shown strong public support for several Trump immigration policies.

Methodology: The June IBD/TIPP Poll was conducted May 29-June 5. It includes responses from 905 people nationwide, who were asked questions by live interviewers on phones. The poll’s margin of error is +/-3.3 percentage points. (Toplines from the June IBD/TIPP Poll can be found here.)

The IBD/TIPP Poll has been credited as being the most accurate poll in the past four presidential elections, and was one of only two that correctly predicted the outcome of the November 2016 presidential election.