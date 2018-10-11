By

This is the type of person the California Democrats are protecting—a rapist. In this case, it is the Democrat State of New York that allowed an illegal alien. In the past week I have posted stories about other illegal aliens rapists and murderers. This is a new one. yet, the main stream media talks about protecting these criminals and making those that want safe streets and the laws enforced look like bigots. “Ever Martinez-Reyes, a 24-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, allegedly followed a 36-year-old mother of two to her home, knocked her unconscious, then repeatedly raped her for an hour, investigators say, according to Newsday. The alleged assault and rape occurred in the sanctuary city of Nassau County, which refuses to turn criminal illegal aliens over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for deportation. One of the investigators called the alleged rape “one of the most brutal” sexual assaults she has ever investigated.” Will the rape victim sue the County for protecting the criminal? Will the U.S. Attorney General bring conspiracy charges against the officials of the County for protecting the rapists. Isn’t this a violation of the Federal Civil rights laws? It must be—so arrest the bunch of them—then put them in the same cell as the rapist.

Sanctuary City: Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Brutally Raping Long Island Mother for an Hour

John Binder, Breitbart, 10/9/18



A previously deported illegal alien has been arrested and charged with brutally raping a woman in Long Island, New York for an hour, according to police.

Ever Martinez-Reyes, a 24-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, allegedly followed a 36-year-old mother of two to her home, knocked her unconscious, then repeatedly raped her for an hour, investigators say, according to Newsday.

The alleged assault and rape occurred in the sanctuary city of Nassau County, which refuses to turn criminal illegal aliens over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for deportation.

One of the investigators called the alleged rape “one of the most brutal” sexual assaults she has ever investigated.

Nassau County police say Martinez-Reyes followed the woman home and knocked her out before raping her for an hour. Even when the woman woke up from the attack, the illegal alien knocked her out again and allegedly continued raping her.

Martinez-Reyes has previous convictions, but Nassau County’s sanctuary city laws have protected him from being turned over to ICE agents for deportation. The illegal alien had been working at a landscaping business in the Roosevelt, Long Island area.

In 2010, the illegal alien crossed into the U.S. through the southern border at age 16. When he was deported in 2014, he swiftly re-entered the country illegally again.

After the alleged assault, the victim said she called her mother, according to ABC7 NY. The victim may have a broken jaw.

“Mommy, look what he did to me,” the victim said she told her mother over the phone. “He raped me. He raped me.”

The illegal alien is now facing two charges of first-degree rape, two charges of first-degree sexual abuse, and a charge of second-degree assault. Should Martinez-Reyes be released at any time, he will not be turned over to ICE, as Nassau County shields criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

Martinez-Reyes faces 25 years in prison.