Sand: The step-and-column method of teacher pay is obsolete

By

The step-and-column method of teacher pay is obsolete

.

By Larry Sand, Daily News, 10/21/17

Public school teachers in California — and throughout most of the country — are paid in a highly unprofessional way via the industry-style step-and-column method whereby teachers, no matter how talented they may be, are simply paid by their number of years on the job. They can also increase their salaries by taking “professional development” classes, despite conclusive research by Stanford-based economist Eric Hanushek and others showing that these classes have a negligible, if any, effect on student learning.

There are a few exceptions, like the Los Angeles Unified School District, whose substitute teachers can earn “incentive pay.” If a sub is willing to go to “schools in need,” he can earn about 35 percent more than a regular sub. But no such incentive, also known as “combat pay,” is available for regular teachers.

When teacher salary schedules first came to be about 100 years ago, they were designed to eliminate discrimination due to race, ethnicity and gender. Since such discrimination has long been illegal, there is no need for them, yet the archaic practice is still a teacher union imperative.

Now we have a new report issued by the Brookings Institution that clearly shows the detrimental effects of the step-and-column pay regimen. Co-author Michael Hansen states the obvious, that rigid salary schedules make it impossible to pay teachers more to work in hard-to-staff schools, and that incentive pay would be a way to attract more talented teachers to them. Additionally, with a more flexible salary structure, a district short on math or science teachers could pay them more as a way to lure them into the field.

Merit pay, incentive pay’s first cousin, also provides positive results. A meta-analysis done by researchers at Vanderbilt shows that pay-for-performance works. The most promising models they found are incentive pay programs that employ a group incentive design which “produces an effect over two times the average study in the sample.”

According to the study’s author, Matthew Springer, “The group incentive-pay system may encourage teachers to collaborate more, and so teachers end up learning new instructional practices or new ways to approach the curriculum. As a result, they become better teachers.” The study shows that merit pay translates to four additional weeks of student learning per school year.

The benefits of paying quality teachers more will come as no surprise to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who instituted Act 10 in 2011. Also known as the Budget Repair bill, the law provided sweeping changes in collective bargaining, compensation, retirement, health insurance and sick leave for public sector employees.

Earlier this year, Stanford University economic researcher Barbara Biasi released the results of a study which found that Act 10 created a marketplace for teachers in which public school districts compete for better employees. For instance, a district can pay more to recruit and retain “high-value added teachers — that is, those who most improve student learning. Districts can also cap salaries of low-performing teachers, which might encourage them to quit or leave for other districts.”

Among Biasi’s findings is that there is a “34 percent increase in the quality of teachers moving from salary-schedule to individual-salary districts, and a 17 percent decrease in the quality of teachers exiting individual-salary districts.”

The lesson from all this is that incentives matter in education, just as they do in every other aspect of life. The sooner we eliminate the antiquated, quality-blind method of paying teachers, the teaching profession will improve considerably, and students will be the prime beneficiaries.

As for the obdurate teachers unions and school boards — it’s time to hit “reset” and join the modern world. Parents, their kids and taxpayers eagerly await you.

Larry Sand, a retired teacher, is president of the California Teachers Empowerment Network.