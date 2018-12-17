By

In 2004 SANDAG made promises. If you give us a tax increase we will do things for you. It is now 14 years later and the quais-government agency finally admits—we can't do it. No, they did not miscalculate—they lied, hoping no one would remember. They tried to pass another tax increase, but the voters refused to accept more lies and voted no. Now, the agency is admitting that for 14 years they lied. This is why you vote no on bond measures and tax increases, you really have no idea how the money will be spent.

SANDAG Chief Offers Real Talk on Shortfall

The transportation and planning agency seems to be coming to terms with the fact that it won’t make good on the promises it made to voters in 2004. Plus, big committee assignments at San Diego City Hall and a big union election.

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts , Voice of San Diego, 12/15/18



In the wake of the agency’s forecasting and budgeting scandal , SANDAG officials have been hesitant to acknowledge the financial uncertainty facing its infrastructure program.

That could be changing.

In an interview this week, SANDAG’s new executive director, Hasan Ikhrata, said there’s a good chance the agency won’t be able to build everything it promised voters in 2004, when they approved a half-cent sales tax increase for 40 years to improve roads, freeways and transit across the county.

“The capital cost to building is going way up,” he said. “The revenues are coming in, but they may not be enough to do everything we said we were going to do. And by the way, when you design a 30- or 40-year measure, you should build into it that we’re going to adjust as we go.”

After overstating how much it expected to raise in revenue and understating the cost of everything it was set to build , SANDAG in late 2016 copped to the program’s financial shortcomings . A recent audit reiterated that the agency needs to bring in $18 billion from state and federal sources to fund all its promises.

But until now, officials have remained relentlessly optimistic the money would come and SANDAG would build everything voters expected.

Ikhrata is not only ready to grapple with the alternative but he said doing so should be part of the agency’s conversation as it sketches out a new vision for a regional transit system.

“We might be short, absolutely, and I will take that head-on,” he said. “I don’t know the specifics right now – I don’t know how short we are, whether we’re short or not, all that, but I’m open to that, that we might not have enough money to finish everything we said we were going to do.”

SANDAG communications manager Irene McCormack jumped in: “You didn’t expect that, did you?” she said.

What was perhaps more surprising, though, was what Ikhrata said next.

Even before its scandal, SANDAG staff and its board had been resistant to the idea that it could re-prioritize the commitments it made to voters on the 2004 ballot. That would require a two-thirds vote of the board. Progressive activists, for example, have asked the agency to move transit projects forward in the queue, at the expense of freeway projects.

“Everything should be on the table,” he said. “It’s not my decision, it’s the board’s decision. It’s my job with my team to put information in front of them, and they’re going to have to decide, but yeah, I think everything should be on the table.”