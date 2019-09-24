By

SANDAG is an agency everyone should know about. It got caught lying to the voters, the taxpayers, the media and to itself. It made claims of spending money on projects approved by bond measures—they got caught by NOT doing the projects. They then asked the taxpayers for more billions. The folks in San Diego had enough and said no. Now it has a deficit, projects they started but can’t afford to finish and will beg the voters for more money to waste. Corrupt agencies think people have a short memory. “In 2012, SANDAG also paid $22.6 million to get out of a portion of the swaps using new debt that records show will cost $42.5 million to repay. That’s all money that could have gone to sorely needed transportation projects across the county. Getting out of the rest of the swaps would now cost $85 million, as of this month, according to SANDAG. That’s the liability that remains and moves with the market. The negative value of that liability could be headed for another increase, with the Federal Reserve signaling Wednesday that it would cut rates to prop up a struggling economy. SANDAG officials were more optimistic, though, and said that may not happen.” I trust my grand daughter in kindergarten more than I trust the bureaucrats running this agency. She knows the value of a dollar—they don’t care.

SANDAG Is Still on the Losing End of Risky 2005 Financial Deal

The pot of money the San Diego Association of Governments relies on to pay for regional transportation projects is running low, and a liability caused by a 2005 financial deal gone bad is again rising and may worsen with news of a federal rate cut.

Ashly McGlone, Voice of San Diego, 9 /22/19

As Voice of San Diego first reported in 2017, SANDAG entered into three so-called interest-rate swaps, risky side deals tied to $600 million-worth of bonds sold in 2008 to pay for TransNet projects, like highways, trolley lines and habitat preservation.

With the swaps, SANDAG essentially bet interest rates would rise. When interest rates fell in the economic crash and stayed at historic lows, a multimillion-dollar liability appeared on SANDAG’s balance sheet.

The swaps are financial derivatives separate from normal bond debt payments backed by county sales tax revenue, which the agency is also having problems with.

SANDAG has repeatedly declared that the swap deals are working as intended, even though records show they’ve cost the agency at least $25.8 million to date.

As other public agencies benefit from low interest rates, and the increased borrowing power that comes with them, SANDAG loses on its 2005 swap deals. When rates drop, the liability gets bigger and SANDAG pays more.

Lots of other government agencies got out of losing swap deals when the market crashed, including San Diego County and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, but SANDAG kept the bulk of them.

SANDAG officials say there are no plans to change that. And doing so would be costly.

In 2005, SANDAG agreed to make normal debt payments with a variable interest rate to bondholders who provided $600 million in upfront cash in 2008 for regional TransNet projects. At the same time, SANDAG agreed to enter three swaps, whereby SANDAG would make separate, fixed-rate interest payments tied to the debt to Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch in exchange for a different, variable interest rate payment from those banks.

Got all that?

The two variable rates – one paid by SANDAG to bond holders, the other paid by large financial institutions to SANDAG – were supposed to cancel out, leaving SANDAG with just an attractive fixed rate loan. But that’s not how it has worked out. Under the deal, SANDAG has paid at least $4.2 million more to date than anticipated as of mid-2018, the agency’s 2018 financial statements show. SANDAG officials say that amount dropped to $3.24 million by the end of last fiscal year.

In 2012, SANDAG also paid $22.6 million to get out of a portion of the swaps using new debt that records show will cost $42.5 million to repay. That’s all money that could have gone to sorely needed transportation projects across the county.

Getting out of the rest of the swaps would now cost $85 million, as of this month, according to SANDAG. That’s the liability that remains and moves with the market. The negative value of that liability could be headed for another increase, with the Federal Reserve signaling Wednesday that it would cut rates to prop up a struggling economy. SANDAG officials were more optimistic, though, and said that may not happen.

Records show the swap liability lessened in recent years as interest rates rose and the swap formula changed, but now with the return of low interest rates and an anticipated recession in the not-too-far-off future, SANDAG is moving further into the red once again.

SANDAG records show the swaps liability has fluctuated from $24 million to $115 million over the years, including a beneficial deal it entered into in 2009 that is helping to offset the damage.

But in the last 12 months, the swaps lost ground again – losing $51 million in value, SANDAG records show.

All told, SANDAG’s swaps were worth negative $77.6 million as of June 30, and negative $85.1 million as of Sept. 13, according to SANDAG officials.