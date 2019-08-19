SANDAG lied to the people of San Diego about how they spent billions in 2004 approved bonds. They lied about the projects they were spending money on. They lied to the people of the North County, telling them part of the money was to be spent on roads and freeways in that area—they KNEW they were lying, just like Schwarzenegger and other lied about the High Speed Rail project. Now the people of San Diego need to go to Sacramento to get honesty in government. Good luck on that.
Gee a Democrat lied to them. BTW, Gonzalez is running for Secretary of State in 2022—unopposed on the Democrat ticket by any serious candidate! Imagine how her duplicity can help continue corruption in the California elections. This is just another example that government lies and can not be trusted or respected.
|SANDAG’s North County Foes Could Get a Hand from the Legislature By Voice of San Diego, 8/2/19
|Two years ago, a state law written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez put North County Republicans on the defensive at SANDAG by shifting power at the regional planning agency to larger, urban cities more likely to be represented by Democrats. They now find themselves fighting against Hasan Ikhrata, the agency’s director, as he tries to deprioritize promised freeway expansions in the county’s car-dependent rural areas, amid a crippling funding crisis facing TransNet, the county’s sales tax that funds transportation projects. But Republicans and North County leaders could soon get their own hand from Sacramento. Assemblywoman Marie Waldron’s office is actively “looking at ways to ensure SANDAG keeps the promises it made,” said Jim Stanley, a Waldron spokesman. “The discussions on this issue are in the very early stages, but we’re exploring legislation requiring a number of public hearings or a vote of the people if SANDAG attempts to substantially change the allocation of TransNet funds,” Stanley wrote in a subsequent email. TransNet now expects to be at least $10 billion short of the funding needed to build every project included in the 2004 ballot measure that extended the tax, and Ikhrata thinks it’s time for the board to prioritize which of the remaining projects are first in line for the finite money remaining. But officials in the North County, led by County Supervisors Kristin Gaspar and Jim Desmond, are demanding that SANDAG find a way to make good on everything voters were expecting, potentially by putting some or all of the projects at the front of the line for any new revenue measure, or at least ensuring they’re included in the agency’s next long-term plan for transportation projects.
