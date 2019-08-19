SANDAG’s North County Foes Could Get a Hand from the Legislature

SANDAG lied to the people of San Diego about how they spent billions in 2004 approved bonds. They lied about the projects they were spending money on. They lied to the people of the North County, telling them part of the money was to be spent on roads and freeways in that area—they KNEW they were lying, just like Schwarzenegger and other lied about the High Speed Rail project. Now the people of San Diego need to go to Sacramento to get honesty in government. Good luck on that.

“Two years ago, a state law written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez put North County Republicans on the defensive at SANDAG by shifting power at the regional planning agency to larger, urban cities more likely to be represented by Democrats.

They now find themselves fighting against Hasan Ikhrata, the agency’s director, as he tries to deprioritize promised freeway expansions in the county’s car-dependent rural areas, amid a crippling funding crisis facing TransNet, the county’s sales tax that funds transportation projects.”

Gee a Democrat lied to them. BTW, Gonzalez is running for Secretary of State in 2022—unopposed on the Democrat ticket by any serious candidate! Imagine how her duplicity can help continue corruption in the California elections. This is just another example that government lies and can not be trusted or respected.