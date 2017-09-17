Sanders Wants Government to Determine Doctors for ALL Americans and Illegal Aliens

By

Sen Bernie Sander is proposing a single payer health care system, he calls, Medicare for All. The definition of all is if you can sneak into the United States, you get free health care. While ObamaCare took away the right of your family to choose your own doctor, that was for 7 million. Sanders wants no Americans to have the right to choose their doctor—a bureaucrat in D.C. will do that for you. Oh, under the Sanders plan all doctors, nurses, hospitals and health care professionals will be employees of the government. Sanders has not noted that his home State of Vermont has tried this, failed and gave it up. In California the cost for covering 38 million will be $400 billion—yet Sanders is claiming to cover over 320 million Americans would only be $1.2 trillion. The good news is that Sanders can lie with a straight face—San Fran nan Pelosi has no problem lying with a straight face—the botox makes sure a smile is difficult. The Sanders plan is also going to severely harm Canadian health care. In Canada it is illegal for a doctor or hospital to privately serve a patient—so the Canadians that do not want to wait 12-18 months for a doctors visit—or up to three years for some surgeries, come to the United States for treatment to stay alive—if Sanders has his way Canadians will have no ability to receive timely or life saving health care—thought you should know.

Canadian Doctor on Sanders’ Podcast Notes Year-Long Wait Under Canadian Single-Payer

BY: Charles Fain Lehman, Washington Free Beacon, 9/14/17

A Canadian doctor appearing on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I., Vt.) podcast highlighted the year-long wait times in a health care system similar to the one that Sanders supports.

Dr. Danielle Martin appeared on Sanders’ podcast, the Bernie Sanders Show, to discuss the Canadian single-payer health care system. Sanders’ Medicare-for-all bill, which went to the Senate floor on Wednesday with 15 Democratic co-sponsors, is intended to create a similar system in the United States.

Sanders brought up some misgivings Americans may have about living under a health care system similar to Canada’s.

“There is concern about waiting time, for example,” Sanders noted.

Martin explained that Canadians do not wait for urgent or emergent care, and insisted that outcomes are “excellent” for those conditions.

“Having said that, we do have a problem with wait times for what we call elective or non-urgent procedures,” Martin said.

“If I have a patient who’s got migraines and I need advice about how to manage it, they might wait several months to see a neurologist for a non-urgent problem like that. Or non-urgent surgeries, the classic example being a hip or a knee replacement,” she said.

“So how long will it take me in the average?” Sanders asked.

“It depends on where you are in the country. Sometimes it’s a few months, sometimes it’s a year,” Martin said.

“In some places, it’s sometimes been even longer than that, that people wait for a hip or a knee replacement,” she said.

Martin insisted that that status quo was “totally unacceptable.”

“And I think that is totally unacceptable. I don’t think that we should stand for it in our system. I think that there’s no reason why people should have to wait,” she said.