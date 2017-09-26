Sanders/Kamela Harris Donor: Sec of Education DeVos Should be Tortured But NOT Raped

By

Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting violent—at least a call to violence. Some Antifa person has been given PERMISSION by a leading California Democrat and donor to torture, but not rape Betsy DeVos, the Secretary of Education. This is not a joke—it is serious. Why hasn’t this person been arrested? “Rena Marrocco, a Democratic donor and delegate, over the weekend provided further insight into her Facebook post last week that said Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos “deserves” to be the prisoner of a sadist, rapist character on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Marrocco called DeVos “human pollution” in a Facebook post last Thursday, adding that she “deserves to be a prisoner of someone like Ramsay Bolton,” the fictional “Game of Thrones” character known for raping and torturing women for sport, the Washington Free Beacon reported.” From protest, to riots, to openly calling for violence against public officials—in nine short months. America is in trouble and this needs to be shut down now. Create a riot, go to jail. Ask for violence, go to jail. Stop free speech, go to jail. The alternative is totalitarianism and chaos. What do you choose?

Sanders Donor Clarifies She Doesn’t Want DeVos to Be Raped, Just Tortured

‘I would love to see that woman metaphorically castrated’

BY: Cameron Cawthorne, Washington Free Beacon, 9/25/17

Rena Marrocco, a Democratic donor and delegate, over the weekend provided further insight into her Facebook post last week that said Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos “deserves” to be the prisoner of a sadist, rapist character on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Marrocco called DeVos “human pollution” in a Facebook post last Thursday, adding that she “deserves to be a prisoner of someone like Ramsay Bolton,” the fictional “Game of Thrones” character known for raping and torturing women for sport, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Marrocco has served as secretary for the Democratic Club of Carlsbad-Oceanside (DEMCCO) in southern California. As of 2016, she was also a delegate to the California State Democratic Party, and was running to be a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention. A list of Sanders’ delegates from the California Democratic Party confirms she did serve as a Sanders delegate in 2016.

Marrocco donated nearly $2,500 to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) during the Democratic presidential primary between 2015 and 2016. She also donated $2,700 to Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D., Calif.) campaign, which is the maximum amount donors can give per election cycle to an individual candidate.

After receiving backlash for her comments, Marrocco sought to clarify them in another Facebook post on Saturday. Marrocco provided in-depth backstories on two “Game of Thrones” characters, but still indicated she wants DeVos to be tortured.

“These mouth breathers are now saying that I was advocating that Betsy DeVos be raped. That character from ‘Game of Thrones’ got a lot of press because in the story he married Sansa Stark and then raped her on their wedding night,” Marrocco wrote. “However, what he was known more for was his treatment of his prisoner, Theon Greyjoy. He castrated, broke, and tortured that man in thousands of horrific ways for year—his torture of Theon went well beyond his physical treatment of him.”

Marrocco added that she would “never advocate or wish rape on anyone,” but wo