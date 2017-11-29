By

The City of Santa Ana is in the middle of Orange County. It is a town of around 350,000 people—but the city council is looking to allow upwards of 30—thirty—recreational marijuana shops in the city. Why? The city council figure out that the revenues from its residents and those of central Orange County will be massive, lots of new jobs and the shops would be forced to provide their own security. “Under the city’s new regulations, which received final approval on Nov. 21, all existing legal medical marijuana dispensaries – there are 17 up and running plus three in the approval process – will be able to sell commercial marijuana to people aged 21 and over once the businesses sign new agreements with the city. Permission for retail sales will be granted as long as the city determines the dispensaries have been following existing city regulations, which city staff said generally is the case. Additionally, the city will allow up to 10 more retail marijuana businesses, under a timeline that has not been announced, for a total of 30 citywide. Like San Fran, medical marijuana dispensaries will be turned into recreational marijuana facilities as well. This will give Santa Ana a quick start on the monopolization of marijuana sales in Orange County. This is a poor town, about to get very rich and “mellow”.

Santa Ana Will Allow Up to 30 Recreational Marijuana Shops

By Nick Gerda, Voice of Orange County, 11/28/17



Santa Ana is the only known jurisdiction, out of Orange County’s 34 cities, to authorize the sale of recreational marijuana when that option opens up to California communities starting January 1.

Under the city’s new regulations, which received final approval on Nov. 21, all existing legal medical marijuana dispensaries – there are 17 up and running plus three in the approval process – will be able to sell commercial marijuana to people aged 21 and over once the businesses sign new agreements with the city. Permission for retail sales will be granted as long as the city determines the dispensaries have been following existing city regulations, which city staff said generally is the case.

Additionally, the city will allow up to 10 more retail marijuana businesses, under a timeline that has not been announced, for a total of 30 citywide.

The additional 10 shops will be chosen through a point-based system that prioritizes applicants who commit to local hiring, are experienced in operating an existing commercial marijuana business elsewhere in the country, and support “community benefit and/or youth programs in Santa Ana,” among other factors.

The retail businesses will have to follow all of the city’s existing rules and regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries, including operating hours, on-site security at all times, and no on-site consumption of marijuana products, according to city staff.

Additionally, Santa Ana will allow as many as 20 manufacturing facilities for commercial marijuana, up to 20 distribution facilities, up to 20 indoor growing facilities, and an unlimited number of testing facilities.

The city’s ability to do this stems from California voters’ decision last November to legalize recreational marijuana, which includes regulations and taxes. The approval of Proposition 64 will allow commercial cannabis businesses starting January 1, though each city and county gets to decide whether to allow them at all, and if they’re allowed, how many can operate and what rules they have to follow.

Among the businesses that can be allowed are retail shops that sell marijuana and pot-laced food and beverages to people aged 21 and older, without requiring a doctor’s prescription.

In additional to recreational sales, the measure allows cities and counties to authorize a range of other commercial marijuana businesses, including indoor and outdoor growing (known as “cultivation”), research and development, product manufacturing, and distribution centers.

The measure also allows mobile delivery of marijuana products, which cities and counties cannot ban within their jurisdiction.

The vast majority of cities in Orange County have opted to ban all commercial marijuana businesses within their boundaries, according to the countywide association of cities.

“A majority, if not all – with the exception of one or two cities – have decided to take up moratoriums” on recreational marijuana businesses, said Diana Coronado, CEO of the Association of California Cities – Orange County.

Out of the 34 cities in Orange County, Santa Ana is the only one she was aware of that plans to allow recreational marijuana shops.

Additionally, a survey of cities by county government staff found that Santa Ana probably is alone. Two cities – Tustin and Fountain Valley – hadn’t finalized their plans when the county conducted its survey in October, though Fountain Valley has since banned all commercial cannabis businesses. The Tustin City Council still hasn’t decided what it will do, according to agenda records.

The leaders of most cities in Orange County “fundamentally disagree” with recreational marijuana, while other cities see it as a very new industry and are waiting to see how it develops, Coronado said.

As the regulations roll out, the association plans to “keep our cities informed through educational meetings and events,” she said.

In addition to the city bans, no form of recreational marijuana business will be allowed in the parts of the county that fall outside of cities, known as “unincorporated areas,” which are home to over 125,000 people. This includes the communities of North Tustin, Ladera Ranch, Rossmoor, and Midway City.

Santa Ana officials anticipate millions of dollars in extra revenue to the city, though city staff didn’t provide an estimate in their reports about the effect of allowing retail sales.

As part of the new rules, the City Council increased Santa Ana’s sales tax on medical marijuana dispensaries from 5 percent to 6 percent.

There also are questions about the city’s emphasis on having retail marijuana shops support “community benefit and/or youth programs in Santa Ana.”

Councilwoman Michele Martinez said nonprofit groups are concerned they could lose their tax-exempt status if they receive these funds. Marijuana sales are illegal under federal law, which classifies pot as a dangerous illegal drug in the same category as cocaine, LSD, and heroin.

While federal law treats it as illegal drug sales, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service – better known as the IRS – has said in court that companies have to pay full taxes on proceeds from state-legalized marijuana sales, under a code reserved for illegal drug trafficking.

Additionally, major banks do not allow money generated from marijuana sales to be deposited, since banks are regulated and insured by the federal government.

The cities’ association spoke with the U.S. Attorney General’s Office about it during a September trip to Washington, D.C., Coronado said. All of the major banks in the U.S. are federally-insured and that causes a “major” challenge for banking marijuana revenues, she said.

California legislators are now exploring the creation of state or local banks that could hold marijuana revenues without the issues raised under federal law.

In California, where marijuana businesses are legal, “our cities can participate in taking this money as a revenue source” and won’t face penalties, Coronado said.

Santa Ana’s commercial pot regulations were approved partly on 5-0 votes, and while other parts were approved 4-1, with Martinez opposing. She said the city could go a lot further in ensuring marijuana sales lead to social justice and equity.

“We shouldn’t have to move so quickly,” Martinez said.

Other council members disagreed, saying Santa Ana was taking major steps to benefit the community by prioritizing retail businesses that hire local residents and have sustainable business practices.

None of the existing medical marijuana dispensaries have opposed the idea of being required to provide community benefits and hire local residents, said Councilman Jose Solorio.

Mayor Miguel Pulido and Councilman Vicente Sarmiento both abstained from discussing or voting on the marijuana regulations.

Sarmiento said he was still awaiting an opinion from the California Fair Political Practices Commission about whether he could participate. Pulido did not explain why he was choosing not to participate in making the marijuana regulations.

State law requires city council members to verbally announce any financial conflicts of interest they have when an item comes up at a council meeting, leave the room during the discussion, and not participate in the decision.

That includes naming all businesses they’ve invested in or hold a position at that pose a conflict, the location of any property that poses a conflict, and the source of any income or gifts that pose a conflict.

In a phone interview, Pulido said he recused himself because one of his lead fundraisers, Melahat Rafiei, represents marijuana dispensaries in the city, through the Santa Ana Cannabis Association.

“I’m recusing myself for the same reason I recused myself every time for about the last year or so, and that is namely – and I stated that – my financial chair and advisor, my good friend – her name is Melahat,” Pulido said. “You know she’s very active with the association here in Santa Ana, and so I don’t want to have any conflict or the appearance of conflict, and so I choose to recuse myself.”

The mayor said he does not have any investments or ownership interests in marijuana dispensaries or businesses.

Sarmiento didn’t return a phone message Tuesday asking for an explanation of his recusal.