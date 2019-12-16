By

Santa Barbara is making a choice. They are getting rid of a parking lot. They will not build a homeless shelter in the downtown area. Instead they will build housing for middle income workers. What is the definition of a middle income worker in Santa Barbara? “The City Council on Tuesday gave its blessing to building housing at the corner of West Carrillo and Castillo streets for people who make between 80 percent and 120 percent of the area median income, which is about $79,000.” But this is NOT for the public. No, it is for government workers! Instead of fixing the housing problem, this city has decided to make it cheaper for government workers. “The housing would be targeted toward people who work in the city and are employees of government and nonprofit organizations, and people who are RV parking clients of New Beginnings Counseling Center. Other cities are building housing for teachers. I have written many times that is the first step toward housing for all government workers. Santa Barbara is now moving to make that happen. Like Moscow takes care of its government workers, California is about to do the same. Ready to move to Arizona or Texas?

Santa Barbara City Council Sets Sights on Workforce Housing at Downtown Site

High-density project for middle-income workers would replace commuter parking lot that had been under consideration for homeless housing

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk, 12/15/19

Housing for middle-income workers could be coming to a key intersection in downtown Santa Barbara.

The City Council on Tuesday gave its blessing to building housing at the corner of West Carrillo and Castillo streets for people who make betweeen 80 percent and 120 percent of the area median income, which is about $79,000.

“You won’t hear me say this very often, but we need to maximize density on this site, even if that means go higher to do it,” Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said.

The project is in the preliminary stages, but would be done in collaboration with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

The housing would be targeted toward people who work in the city and are employees of government and nonprofit organizations, and people who are RV parking clients of New Beginnings Counseling Center.

The site, which flanks Mission Creek just east of the northbound Highway 101 entrance ramp from West Carrillo Street, currently serves as a commuter lot for downtown workers. Under the new proposal, little to no parking would be provided on-site to incentivize residents who don’t have vehicles.

“I feel like I am in the bizarro episode of Seinfeld because Councilwoman Sneddon supports maximum density,” Councilman Eric Friedman said. “It’s a great episode.”

The lot is where a controversial “tiny homes” project for formerly homeless people had been proposed a year ago. That plan eventually collapsed under the weight of fierce community opposition and a lack of funding.

The commuter lot, however, is still a prime spot for housing because it is underused property that the city already owns. It also is within walking distance of downtown and close to bus transit lines.

The city is scrambling to figure out ways to build housing in the downtown core. Although programs exist for government-subsided housing for very low-income people, there’s very little for middle-class workforce housing.

The latest project is envisioned to be dense and tall, and geared to people who make too much money to qualify for a Section 8 voucher, but not enough to buy a house.

“It is exciting to see this coming before us,” Councilwoman Meagan Harmon said. “This is really an opportunity for us to get creative and do something that is really needed in the community.”

The council voted 7-0 to embrace the plan.

The Housing Authority, in partnership with the city, will now move forward with a formal plan.