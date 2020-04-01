By

Watch as the budgets of cities and counties take a major hit, starting July 1, 2020 when they have to finance the collapsing CalPERS system. Santa Barbara is a great example—so far they have a 14% loss—while CalPERS has lost at least $69 billion in the past month. At the same time local tax revenues will go down due to lack of economic activity. “The Santa Barbara County Employee Retirement System’s pension fund has taken a significant financial hit as a result of the devastating financial impacts of the coronavirus. The investment portfolio lost about 13 percent of its value between Jan. 31 and March 16, dropping from about $3.3 billion to about $2.87 billion. The losses are about 10 percent going back to the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, 2019. “Just like everybody else in the country right now, there is a significant impact to the value of our investments,” said Greg Levin, chief executive officer for the Santa Barbara County Employees Retirement System. “A lot of it depends on what is going to happen in the next six months.” This is the time for government to be forced to re-prioritize its efforts. End social engineering, end the abuse of the taxpayer, kill job killing regulations—now is the time to fix government.

Santa Barbara County Employee Retirement System Takes Big Pension Hit

COVID-19 economic downturn causes 13 percent loss, but officials say the fund is secure

Photo courtesy of kenteegardin, flickr

Santa Barbara County Employee Retirement System Takes Big Pension Hit

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk, 4/1/20

The Santa Barbara County Employee Retirement System’s pension fund has taken a significant financial hit as a result of the devastating financial impacts of the coronavirus.

The investment portfolio lost about 13 percent of its value between Jan. 31 and March 16, dropping from about $3.3 billion to about $2.87 billion. The losses are about 10 percent going back to the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, 2019.

“Just like everybody else in the country right now, there is a significant impact to the value of our investments,” said Greg Levin, chief executive officer for the Santa Barbara County Employees Retirement System. “A lot of it depends on what is going to happen in the next six months.”

Levin said the county’s retirement system is in good shape despite the steep decline in the investment market in recent weeks. In order to pay the current benefit load, the retirement system must draw about $30 million annually, and there’s about $2.87 billion in the plan.

“There’s nothing that I am worried about right now in terms of taking care of my members and beneficiaries,” Levin said.

Levin said the value of the retirement fund only reflects about 60 percent of the funds that were immediately available as of March 16, and the full amount of losses won’t be known until later in April.

“I don’t think anyone can predict what can happen in the financial markets,” Levin said.

Despite the unpredictability, Levin explained that the county learned a lot from the 2008 recession and diversified its investments. The county expects a 7 percent annual return.

“We tried to create a portfolio that is able to withstand a more specific downturn,” he said.

County Executive Mona Miyasato also planned during last year’s budget cycle for an economic recession within the next three years.

Levin said any losses will be amortized over the next 20 years and the county will absorb and pay it.