Great news for the very rich and elite of Santa Barbara. Using energy policy, they will assure the middle class will be forced to leave the area, so the wine and cheese crowd will no longer have to be in the same town with the Wal Mart crowd. Using the end of fossil fuel, nuclear and cheap, clean coal, the elitists will only allow expensive, unreliable alternative energy sources. By doing this they make sure folks are priced out of town. “The City of Santa Barbara is planning to create a community choice energy entity to offer 100 percent renewable energy to its customers. The program would be for Santa Barbara residents only, and rates would rise between 6 percent and 9 percent. “Pegging our rates specifically to what Edison charges now is not feasible,” said Matt Fore, senior assistant to the city administrator. “It is going to take some amount of rate premium for us to compete with Edison in Edison’s territory. Raising rates by 6-9% is just the start. That is the rate this year. As the government system loses money, the rates will go up by the same or more each year—until the middle class yells “Uncle” and leaves. This is how the Left operates—in the name of saving the Earth—based on phony computer models—they control the population. Shame on us for allowing this.

Santa Barbara Moving Toward 100% Renewable Energy with City-Only Electric Plan

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk, 7/31/19

The City of Santa Barbara is planning to create a community choice energy entity to offer 100 percent renewable energy to its customers.

The program would be for Santa Barbara residents only, and rates would rise between 6 percent and 9 percent.

“Pegging our rates specifically to what Edison charges now is not feasible,” said Matt Fore, senior assistant to the city administrator. “It is going to take some amount of rate premium for us to compete with Edison in Edison’s territory.

“When we did peg our rates to Edison outright, we could have positive cashflow, but we could not accrue financial reserves and things that were risk protections, that would put us on strong footing to deal with changes in the marketplace and the energy landscape.”

Community choice aggregation allows local governments to buy power from an alternative supplier, then sell it to their residents and businesses while still using Southern California Edison’s transmission and distribution lines.

The City Council voted 7-0 at its July 23 meeting, but it still must approve a formal contract. It hopes to become 100 percent independent by 2021. Customers would have the option to “opt-out.”

Developing its own energy grid would provide the city with resiliency and reduce the changes for disruptions, as was seen with recent fires and the Montecito debris flow.

Michael Chiacos, the Energy & Climate Program director for the Community Environmental Council, said his organization is supportive of starting its own community choice program.

“We applaud the city taking these leadership steps to address this climate crisis,” Chiacos said. “We are very excited about community choice.”

He said that by going this route, “ultimately we will have the local programming and local control that we really need. Here in Santa Barbara, we have always done things our own way.”

Councilman Randy Rowse threw a wet cloth on the excitement, noting that not everything in Santa Barbara will be renewable energy.

“If you look out in the parking lot, you are going to see a few gas-powered vehicles driven by your local elected officials as well,” Rowse said.

Rowse said he supports the move because it will provide local dependability, and it is the right thing to do for the people.

“My biggest thing about energy in this town is local dependability,” Rowse said. “I don’t want to willy-nilly raise customer rates or decrease dependability. It isn’t going to be free, and it is going to hurt for a while.”

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said the city is taking a bold move toward energy independence and meeting its 2030 goal of 100 percent renewable energy.

“I don’t think it is too melodramatic to say we’re in an existential crisis with climate change,” Sneddon said