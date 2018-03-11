By

Dear County Taxpayer, Santa Barbara: Vote No On Phony/UnAccountable ”General Tax”

Santa Barbara Taxpayers Association, 3/9/18

We oppose Measure T-2018, which is a new “general tax” placed on the June ballot by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, and we oppose this tax for several important reasons.

To begin with, requiring our politicians tell us exactly how they’ll spend new taxes, protects taxpayers by creating accountability and transparency.

Unfortunately, the requirement to be specific about how they intend to use the funds generated from a new tax doesn’t exist with a “general tax”. In truth, it is a cynical run-around the spirit of Proposition-13.

General taxes have ZERO taxpayer protections, and ZERO accountability.

Measure T-2018 is yet another new tax that is supposedly going to be used to mitigate the serious public safety impacts from commercial pot-grows in our county.

In fact, Measure T is really just another blank check for the politicians to spend on general county programs and services.

Might some of the expected revenues from Measure T be used for public safety and stronger code enforcement, to mitigate the negative impacts from Santa Barbara County becoming the new pot capitol of the world? Perhaps…

Today, the county is so mired in debt, any additional discretionary general fund revenues will likely be squandered maintaining the status-quo.

Why is this true? Because the Board of Supervisors for the past 20+ years have refused to address its structural deficit, including and especially in the under-funded, and over-extended employee pension program.

The County faces a $50 million deficit due to misplaced spending priorities.

To put it mildly, the county’s chickens are coming home to roost. And this does not even include the massive hit to assessed values in the county’s property tax base due to the Thomas Fire and the Montecito mudslide event.

These two tragic natural disasters could add as much as an additional $11 million to the county’s $50 million deficit.

The county recently lowered the assessed value on 53 properties, due to the Thomas Fire, totaling $163 million. That translates to roughly $3.2 million of lost property tax revenue.

As a result of the Montecito mudslide, not only will several high value coastal properties be reassessed downward, the hard costs of clean up have totaled over $35 million….and the county’s non-reimbursable costs will likely exceed $8 million assuming the state and federal government reimburse the county 93.7% of the clean-up costs.

Let’s be clear…another blank check for the county will result in more spending on non-essential priorities, and without the critical taxpayer protections we deserve.

Most people believe Santa Barbara County should tax commercial pot-grows to protect families from the black market of organized crime, including foreign drug cartels, which these pot-grows often attract.

We do as well. And that is why we believe these funds should be specifically earmarked for police-protection, and law-enforcement.

We also acknowledge the county needs best management practices to protect neighborhoods impacted by commercial pot-grows. And that is why we must earmark the funds from a pot tax on much stronger code-compliance and better code-enforcement.

A “specific-tax” spent on specific security and regulatory priorities aimed at making Santa Barbara County safer from these high impact pot operations, would pass if the politicians offered us the opportunity to approve it.

Unfortunately, the politicians behind Measure T didn’t do that because they want to spend the money how they want it spent, and not necessarily on how it should be spent.

We say NO to another blank-check by urging you to vote NO on another general-tax increase.

Demand our politicians come back to us with a carefully thought out, intelligent list of public safety and regulatory enforcement priorities, and other necessary and responsible uses; funded and protected via a special-tax.

We must not gamble with our quality of life or the public health and safety of Santa Barbara County’s residents.

Respectfully,

Peter Adam, 4TH District Supervisor

Joe Armendariz, Executive Director, SB County Taxpayers Association

Sandra Brown, Sergeant, SB County Sheriffs Department (retired)

Tobe Plough, Longtime Montecito Resident