Santa Barbara’s Commuter Train Brings Solid Ridership and Timely Service–With Sky High Costs

Read the article carefully—it is only a few words. Santa Barbara has created a new commuter train—that averages 183 people a day. Note the article is proud of that number, by implication, costs do not matter.
What the article leaves out is the cost of the train and the cost of subsidies for the 183 to use the train each day. This is a massive tax loss and the folks in Santa Barbara are too economically illiterate to know they are being taken. Why does it cost so much to live in this community? They spend money as if it does not matter. Thought you should be aware of the problem.
Santa Barbara’s Commuter Train Brings Solid Ridership and Timely Service
More Than 180 Daily Riders in Opening Weeks
By Jean Yamamura, Independent, 4/19/18
Results are in for the first two weeks of Santa Barbara’s new morning train. Jennifer Bergener, who directs the Pacific Surfliner agency, LOSSAN, said the first week saw an average of 189.6 riders, and the second week had 186.4. The highest number of people rode the maiden voyage on April 2 — 248 passengers. The next highest was 242 riders on April 11. The lowest was Friday the 13th, with 96 riders. The times were trending toward on time to Santa Barbara and early to Goleta by the end of the second week.
