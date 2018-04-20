Santa Barbara’s Commuter Train Brings Solid Ridership and Timely Service–With Sky High Costs

Read the article carefully—it is only a few words. Santa Barbara has created a new commuter train—that averages 183 people a day. Note the article is proud of that number, by implication, costs do not matter.

What the article leaves out is the cost of the train and the cost of subsidies for the 183 to use the train each day. This is a massive tax loss and the folks in Santa Barbara are too economically illiterate to know they are being taken. Why does it cost so much to live in this community? They spend money as if it does not matter. Thought you should be aware of the problem.