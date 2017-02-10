By

It is not enough that women are going to a facility that has health standards lower than those of a pet hospital—and refuses to abide by State regulations to provide safe conditions for woman while the babies are being killed. Planned Parenthood also has a policy NOT to report rapes to the police—assuring rapes by fathers, brothers, boy friends and strangers. Not to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood is the best protector of criminals. “But a proposal to redevelop the property will bump Planned Parenthood into a month-to-month lease in May, until the clinic is forced to shut down or relocate. Simitian urged his colleagues to intervene, as the county has no other clinic in his district, which serves North County and West Valley. Other organizations would also struggle to handle to deal with thousands of displaced patients. “If Planned Parenthood has a problem, we have a problem,” Simitian said after the vote. “Losing this clinic would be a serious blow to the community.” So “moderate” Democrat Supervisor is claiming that the killing fields of Planned Parenthood have to be kept open and the owner of the property does not have rights to evict them and find another tenant. Simitian is just and old fashioned Socialist—but in the Democrat Party he is a moderate—he is willing to pay a little bit for the taking of private property—money the public pays in taxes for honest government, not special interest government. If he wants to keep Planned Parenthood where it is he should write a personal check, don’t ask the community to pay for the genocide of Planned Parenthood.

Santa Clara County Vows to Protect Planned Parenthood

By Silicon Valley Newsroom, 2/8/17



Faced with eviction and possible closure, Planned Parenthood in Mountain View has turned to Santa Clara County for help. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to help the 44-year-old facility extend its lease until it finds a new home.

The Mountain View clinic first opened its doors in 1973 and has grown to serve more than 8,000 patients a year. Most of them live in District 5, represented by Supervisor Joe Simitian, and they depend on Planned Parenthood’s low-cost services. Another 2,100-plus patients on the county’s Valley Health Plan rely on the clinic for primary care.

But a proposal to redevelop the property will bump Planned Parenthood into a month-to-month lease in May, until the clinic is forced to shut down or relocate. Simitian urged his colleagues to intervene, as the county has no other clinic in his district, which serves North County and West Valley. Other organizations would also struggle to handle to deal with thousands of displaced patients.

“If Planned Parenthood has a problem, we have a problem,” Simitian said after the vote. “Losing this clinic would be a serious blow to the community.”